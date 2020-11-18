Quantcast
‘Fired for telling the truth’: Legal experts blast Donald Trump for firing top cybersecurity chief

Published

4 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Olivier Douliery:AFP)

President Donald Trump has just fired Chris Krebs, the nation’s first Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) via Tweet Tuesday night. Krebs’s agency had published the now famous report that determined the 2020 presidential election was the “most secure” in U.S. history.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the report stated.

In short, Trump is furious that his false claims of election fraud, that the vote was “rigged,” were debunked.

Legal and national security experts are blasting the president.

University of Texas law professor:

Former federal prosecutor:

Voting rights expert:

Former FBI Special Agent, now a senior fellow at the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security at George Washington University:

Former White House press secretary:

Cybersecurity reporter at Politico:

NBC News reporter:


