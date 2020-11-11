Florida Gov. DeSantis has spent billions in federal cash with little oversight — and the spigot runs dry soon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The first reports from the state on how CARES Act money was spent show that the large influx of federal funds not only helped Florida cope with the coronavirus pandemic but also helped relieve severe revenue losses. Florida has spent $4.6 billion in federal funds provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act from the onset of the coronavirus pandemic through Sept. 30, according to reports Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration filed with the U.S. Treasury Department. The state received $5.8 billion in total and must spend the remaining $1.2 billion before…
COVID-19
2020 Election
Rudy Giuliani’s guest at election night party contracts COVID-19 as White House outbreak continues
White House political director Brian Jack and former Trump campaign aide Healy Baumgardner are among the latest people in President Donald J. Trump's inner circle to contract COVID-19 after attending an election night party at the White House, according to reports from The New York Times and Bloomberg News.
An additional unidentified West Wing aide tested positive, but it was unclear when the other official did so and whether the official attended the election night party.
Baumgardner was reportedly attending the party as a guest of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
2020 Election
‘It’s not safe’: CNN reporters walk out of Kelly Loeffler’s ‘Save Our Majority’ rally over COVID fears
CNN correspondent Kyung Lah said on Wednesday that her team was forced to leave a rally hosted by Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in Georgia because there were too few safety precautions.
Lah explained in a tweet that Loeffler held the "Save Our Majority" rally in a windowless room where many of the supporters were not wearing masks despite rising COVID-19 infections in the state.
A photograph accompanying the tweet shows supporters packed shoulder to shoulder.
"My entire @CNN team has physically left this indoor rally," Lah later reported. "It’s not safe given the #Covid19 numbers in Georgia. Again, this is the 'Save our Majority' rally in Cobb County,"