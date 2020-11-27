Former Citgo oil executives jailed in Venezuela
Six US-connected former oil company executives have been sentenced to between eight and 13 years in prison, Venezuela’s Supreme Court said Thursday.
Washington has repeatedly asked Caracas to release the men, who worked for Citgo, the US-based subsidiary of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.
They were first arrested in November 2017 and accused of crimes including money laundering.
The company’s former president, Jose Pereira Ruimwyk, a Venezuelan national with US residency, was jailed for 13 years and seven months on charges including embezzlement and conspiracy, the court said. He was also fined $2 million.
The other five men, all of whom were company directors and dual US-Venezuelan nationals, were each jailed for eight years and 10 months.
One of the men’s lawyers told AFP his client intended to appeal the ruling.
The families of the six men contest the charges, saying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro controls the judiciary, which they say is notorious for corruption.
US Democratic Party heavyweight Bill Richardson, who has managed international negotiations for a number of high-profile American detainees, traveled to Venezuela in mid-July and met with Maduro.
He managed to get two of them released and put under house arrest, but the rest remained at the national intelligence agency’s headquarters in Caracas.
Roger Carstens, the US envoy for hostage affairs, said in June all six men were “in mortal danger”, with several displaying Covid-19 symptoms.
The United States is one of a number of nations that no longer recognizes Maduro as Venezuela’s president. Since early 2019, it has been trying unsuccessfully to oust the leftist leader, who presides over a crumbling economy from which millions have fled.
Breaking Banner
Thousands of women performed the feminist anthem ‘A Rapist In Your Path’ — before cops violently dispersed them: report
Thousands of women gathered in one of Santiago's main plazas on Wednesday and performed the feminist anthem "A Rapist In Your Path" to mark the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women -- before Chilean police violently dispersed them.
Created by Chilean feminist collective Las Tesis and first performed in 2019, the song condemns men who attack women and is accompanied by dance moves.
Four members of Las Tesis led the performance, which has been copied and translated into different languages by women around the world.
The crowd was able to complete the performance only once before police deployed a water cannon to disperse the demonstrators from the Plaza Italia in downtown Santiago.
Breaking Banner
Austrian village votes to changes name to ‘Fugging’ to avoid ridicule: report
Residents of an Austrian village will ring in the new year under a new name – Fugging – after ridicule of their signposts, especially on social media, became too much to bear.
They finally grew weary of F*cking, its current name, which some experts say dates back to the 11th century.
Minutes from a municipal council meeting published on Thursday showed that the village of about 100 people, 350km (215 miles) west of Vienna, will be named Fugging from 1 January 2021.
Increasing numbers of English-speaking tourists have made a point of stopping in to snap pictures of themselves by the signpost at the entrance to the village, sometimes striking lascivious poses for social media.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s national security adviser treated as ‘human petri dish’ during visit to COVID-free Vietnam
Vietnam so far has only recorded fewer than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus, a far cry from the world-record 12 million-plus cases recorded so far in the United States.
Bloomberg reports that Vietnamese officials were extremely wary of Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien when he visited their country on official business and severely restricted his movements due to fears that he would spread the disease to their citizens.