Former San Francisco cop charged with manslaughter in on-duty 2017 shooting
SAN FRANCISCO — Christopher Samayoa, a former San Francisco police officer who was just weeks on the job when he shot and killed a 42-year-old man during a 2017 chase, is being charged with manslaughter and other felonies in the shooting, prosecutors revealed Monday.San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced the charges at a news conference Monday, marking the first occasion the office has charged an officer in connection with an on-duty fatality, he said. Samayoa has not yet been arrested but Boudin said he expects the former officer to surrender for booking later this week.Samayo…
2020 Election
Progressives praise early Joe Biden cabinet picks — but worry his team is stacked with ‘corporatists’
Biden sought to ally himself with the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after a contentious primary fight and formed a task force to forge a more progressive platform for his administration. Sanders and Warren are not expected to receive administration appointments, however, both due to concerns that Republican senators would derail their nominations and that Republican governors in their states would then appoint GOP replacements.
Latest Headlines
Atlanta mayor: Biden pledged to help US mayors deal with COVID-19, other issues
ATLANTA — After a virtual meeting on Monday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have pledged more support to the nation’s cities as they grapple with the damage caused by the coronavirus.That support would come after the new president took office, no matter the party affiliation of the mayor, Bottoms said during a Monday evening interview with CNN.“(It) was a really what we needed to hear,” she said about the meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the incoming president and vice president. “It was a very thoughtfu... (more…)
Latest Headlines
New York City’s first Black mayor David Dinkins dies aged 93
David Dinkins, New York City's first Black mayor, has died, US media reported late Monday. He was 93.
The Democrat served as leader of the city from 1990 to 1993 after defeating Rudy Giuliani and Edward Koch.
His tenure was marked by racial strife -- most notably the Crown Heights riots -- and criticism that he was not up to the job.
Dinkins died from natural causes at home, the New York Times reported, less than two months after his wife Joyce also passed away.
A compromise candidate who remains New York's only Black mayor, he inherited a city marked by racism, poverty and violence.