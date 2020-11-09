Four states still counting ballots after US presidential election
Joe Biden is already projected to win the US presidential election, according to major US media. But all outlets have yet to project a final winner in four US states, as of Monday: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.
Biden needs at least 270 votes in the Electoral College, which ultimately decides the presidency. Those 538 votes are apportioned among the states and chosen in individual state contests on Election Day, usually on a winner-take-all basis.
Biden currently has at least 279 electoral votes. Republican incumbent President Donald Trump has only 214 — even if he wins all four remaining states, he cannot reach 270.
Arizona (11 electoral votes)
Biden has received 49.5 percent of the vote, compared to 49 percent for Donald Trump — a narrow margin of 16,985 votes, with 98 percent of ballots counted.
Fox News and the Associated Press (AP) called the race in the western state in the Democrat’s favor on Election Night, triggering Trump’s wrath.
Other media, such as The New York Times and CNN, have so far refrained from declaring a winner in Arizona, a traditionally Republican bastion.
Georgia (16)
More than 98 percent of the votes have been counted in this southeastern state, which has consistently voted Republican since 1996.
Trump’s initial lead dissipated as mail-in votes were counted in major urban areas such as Atlanta, and Biden has overtaken him.
The Democrat currently has a lead of more than 10,350 votes, according to state election data.
North Carolina (15)
Some 98 percent of the votes have been counted in this traditionally Republican southeastern state.
At the moment, Trump is ahead of Biden by about 75,000 votes, with a total of about 50 percent of the vote versus his rival’s 48.6 percent.
Alaska (3)
Only 56 percent of the votes have been counted in Alaska, due to the complicated logistics of collecting ballots in the vast state, and cross-referencing absentee ballots to ensure no one voted twice.
Trump leads with 62.9 percent of the count so far. No Democrat has won in Alaska for decades.
306 electoral votes?
If Biden wins Arizona and Georgia, as some projections suggest, he will have 306 of the 538 electors — the same number that propelled Trump to victory in what the president has called a “landslide” over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
2020 Election
Cindy McCain calls on Republicans to do the right thing for the country and tell Trump to concede
Spouse of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Cindy, came on "The View" to talk about how happy she was about President-elect Joe Biden winning the election as well as what she thinks about the future of the Republican Party.
"So, far we have not heard any hint of concession from Trump," noted co-host Joy Behar. "What do you hope happens in the next few days? Do you think he'll concede?"
"You know, that's probably the $64,000 question," said McCain. "I would hope that our president will do exactly what is right for this country and concede in a gracious, polite manner. That's what's good for the country, and asking Republicans to do the same, to help support this president in a new administration, and do what's right for the country, not what's right for our party, and I'm hoping -- I'm hopeful and I pray quite a bit about this. We'll see what happens."
2020 Election
Sparing no words for Trump, Merkel vows cooperation with Biden
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday warmly offered to cooperate closely with Joe Biden after his election as America's next president, a sharp contrast to her stern warning to Donald Trump four years ago.
Underlining the President-elect's "decades of experience in foreign policy" and recalling "good encounters and talks with him", Merkel vowed to "stand together" with Washington to overcome international challenges from the coronavirus pandemic to global warming.
The marked change in tone to Trump's 2016 victory, which Merkel had greeted with an extraordinary warning over democratic values, came as Germany heaved a sigh of relief at Biden taking the White House even if differences with Washington are expected to persist under the Democrat.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign presented ‘hearsay written on a sticky note’ in court as evidence of voter fraud
President Donald Trump's campaign is still trying to raise legal challenges to votes cast in the 2020 election -- but so far it has lost in all five of the court cases it has pursued.
The Washington Post has taken a look at some of the Trump campaign's multiple failed efforts to get votes tossed out in several swing states, and one particularly egregious failure came in the state of Michigan, where the campaign's evidence amounted to a piece of hearsay that had been scribbled onto a post-it note.