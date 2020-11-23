‘Fox & Friends’ host Brian Kilmeade goes apoplectic over Joe Biden’s foreign policy – and then gets smacked down by co-host
Brian Kilmeade is not having a good day.
The 56-year old “Fox & Friends” co-host went apoplectic during a discussion of Joe Biden’s foreign policy on Monday, and was clearly furious that the President-elect will put America on a dramatically different course in the world.
Joe Biden of course is a foreign policy expert. He served for decades on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and as its chairman, twice.
In a nearly 90-second rant Kilmeade exploded, detailing all the reasons he disagrees with Biden. Among them: “he will rejoin the Iran nuclear arms deal,” the “Paris Climate deal,” and the World Health Organization, while scrapping “America First.”
At the end of his maniacal monologue, his co-host Steve Doocy smacked down Kilmeade by summing it all up for him: “Well, that’s what happens when a new administration comes in.”
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade is hysterically mad that Biden’s foreign policy will be somewhat different from Trump, including rejoining the WHO, and that China’s Global Times printed an article calling for US-China cooperation on the virus. He’s just so mad pic.twitter.com/HSGsw1biJn
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 23, 2020
Federal appeals court grants Trump campaign ‘expedited’ hearing after Giuliani bungles case in Pennsylvania
The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has granted the Trump campaign's motion for an expedited hearing in a case that is being handled by attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Last week, federal Judge Matthew Brann tossed out a case in which Giuliani had asked for 680,000 ballots to be invalidated in Pennsylvania. But Giuliani's team had removed legal claims about the demand from its motion to the court.
In his ruling, Brann said that Giuliani could not file an amended complaint in his court. The Trump campaign responded by filing an amended motion for expedited review with the Third Circuit of appeals.
Fed-up GOP donors may withhold money from Georgia senate races if party doesn’t make Trump concede: report
President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election is now causing even more potential headaches for the Republican Party.
The New York Times reports that some wealthy business leaders are getting tired of Trump refusing to even allow the presidential transition process to begin and mulling a variety of ways to force the GOP to tell the president that it's time to accept reality.
Delayed transition now causing problems in FBI getting permanent clearance for Biden’s national security
President-elect Joe Biden has announced that the delayed transition isn't a problem and that he and his team will ultimately be fine. But experts have questioned how it couldn't be an inconvenience that would lead to problems for incoming national security and public health officials, The Atlantic reported Monday.
Biden has worked to raise money for the transition, telling supporters that since they don't have access to the funds for incoming presidents, that they need donations to make it.