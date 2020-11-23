‘Fox & Friends’ host Brian Kilmeade goes apoplectic over Joe Biden’s foreign policy – and then gets smacked down by co-host

Brian Kilmeade is not having a good day.

The 56-year old “Fox & Friends” co-host went apoplectic during a discussion of Joe Biden’s foreign policy on Monday, and was clearly furious that the President-elect will put America on a dramatically different course in the world.

Joe Biden of course is a foreign policy expert. He served for decades on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and as its chairman, twice.

In a nearly 90-second rant Kilmeade exploded, detailing all the reasons he disagrees with Biden. Among them: “he will rejoin the Iran nuclear arms deal,” the “Paris Climate deal,” and the World Health Organization, while scrapping “America First.”

At the end of his maniacal monologue, his co-host Steve Doocy smacked down Kilmeade by summing it all up for him: “Well, that’s what happens when a new administration comes in.”

Watch: