France tops 2 million COVID-19 cases

France has surpassed two million cases of Covid-19, Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon announced at a press briefing on Tuesday as infections across Europe hit more than 15 million.

France reached the grim milestone of 2,036,755 confirmed cases of Covid-19, Salomon confirmed Tuesday, adding that there was an “unprecedented number of hospitalisations” amounting to 33,500.

The nation’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 46,273. France recorded 1,217 Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours – a figure that includes hospital deaths, of which there were 437, and deaths in care homes, which are counted twice a week. Infections rose by 45,422 in the last 24 hours.

France also has 4,854 patients in intensive care who are being treated for the virus, a slight decline on Monday’s figures.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)