France tops 2 million COVID-19 cases
France has surpassed two million cases of Covid-19, Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon announced at a press briefing on Tuesday as infections across Europe hit more than 15 million.
France reached the grim milestone of 2,036,755 confirmed cases of Covid-19, Salomon confirmed Tuesday, adding that there was an “unprecedented number of hospitalisations” amounting to 33,500.
The nation’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 46,273. France recorded 1,217 Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours – a figure that includes hospital deaths, of which there were 437, and deaths in care homes, which are counted twice a week. Infections rose by 45,422 in the last 24 hours.
France also has 4,854 patients in intensive care who are being treated for the virus, a slight decline on Monday’s figures.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)
COVID-19
What is it like to take part in a vaccine trial?
A key facet of the global mad scramble by Pfizer, Moderna and other pharma groups to develop a viable coronavirus vaccine is the recruitment of tens of thousands of volunteers willing to participate in clinical trials.
AFP's correspondent in Miami, Leila Macor, took part in such a trial organized by US biotech firm Moderna, which announced Monday that its experimental vaccine was nearly 95 percent effective.
Why did Macor, who suffers from asthma, decide to be one of Moderna's 30,000 test subjects? Here, she recounts her experience, which began just weeks after her own father died of Covid-19 in Chile.
COVID-19
Moderna CEO says Europe’s delayed vaccine contract will slow delivery
The CEO of US biotech company Moderna warned European countries Tuesday that dragging out negotiations to buy its promising Covid-19 vaccine will slow down deliveries, as other nations that have signed deals will get priority.
"It is clear that with a delay this is not going to limit the total amount but it is going to slow down delivery," Stephane Bancel, a 48-year-old Frenchman, said in an interview with AFP.
Moderna announced this week that its experimental vaccine is almost 95 percent effective in protecting people from the coronavirus, further boosting hopes of an end to the pandemic after Pfizer released similar findings last week about its vaccine.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Anti-masker tells Black woman that facial coverings are worse than ‘slavery in the 1800s’
A video circulating social media shows a man refusing to wear a mask inside a business while an employee asks him multiple time to leave. At one point, the man told the employee, who is Black, that mask-wearing has enslaved more people than the "1800s."
“Get out of my face,” he told the employee. “If you’re so worried about your health, why are you coming up on somebody who’s not wearing a mask?”