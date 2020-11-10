France’s Macron congratulates Biden in first phone call to US president-elect
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday held his first telephone talks with Joe Biden since the Democrat was elected the next president of the United States, his Elysee Palace office said.
The talks between Biden and Macron, who sought to form a solid working relationship with outgoing President Donald Trump, focused on international cooperation on the main global issues, it added.
“The president congratulated Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris and emphasized his desire to work together on the current issues — climate, health, the fight against terrorism and the defense of fundamental rights,” the Elysee said.
Macron has never met Biden, who served as vice president under Barack Obama from 2008-2016 before Macron arrived at the Elysee in 2017.
In contrast to some other EU leaders, Macron sought from the outset to build a strong relationship with Trump, hosting him for a high profile visit to Paris in 2017 and then again for the 2019 G7 summit in Biarritz.
But analysts say that the French leader has little to show for the diplomacy, with vast differences between Paris and Washington on issues ranging from Iran to the taxation of digital giants.
(AFP)
2020 Election
Former national security advisor H.R. McMaster: Trump ‘should make clear elections are secure’
Retired US lieutenant general H.R. McMaster served as national security advisor to President Donald Trump from March 2017 to April 2018. In an interview with FRANCE 24, he condemned Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden but said the US "shouldn't worry about" Trump clinging to power. However, he said the US president "should make clear that our elections are secure, which they are".
US President Donald Trump's former national security advisor H.R. McMaster told FRANCE 24 that despite Trump's refusal to recognise the outcome of the election, there was no need to worry about him clinging to power. McMaster said that US institutions were solid and rejected the notion that the transition to a Biden administration would be compromised.
2020 Election
Rubio conveniently forgets history as he defends Trump’s bogus ‘concerns’ about the 2020 election
In justifying Donald Trump’s attempts to defy and deny election results that clearly demonstrate he lost by the same “landslide” electoral-vote margin that he won in 2016--Trump's words--Rubio seems to have gotten his dates mixed up. Here’s what he tweeted today.
“I remember when Democrats & some in the media demanded the indictment of people in the incoming Trump administration for “having phone calls” with foreign leaders to discuss upcoming changes in U.S. foreign policy,” Rubio posted.
Well, yes, they did. But that was after a December 9, 2016 report by the Washington Post revealing that the CIA believed Russia was trying to help Trump win the election. It turns out they were: Dozens of individuals plead guilty or were convicted of serious crimes related to that whole thing.
2020 Election
‘Alice in Wonderland’: Mike Pompeo pelted for promising ‘smooth transition to a second Trump administration’
'Gives Aid and Comfort to Our Adversaries'
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised reporters Tuesday that there "will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," when asked if he would be willing to assist the incoming Biden administration.
“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one week after Trump lost the election to President-Elect Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/G8JwYWZN1I
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2020