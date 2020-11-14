‘Full dictator look’: Critics wonder if Donald Trump is building a ‘moat’ amid reports ‘crew digging trench’ on WH lawn
Is President Donald Trump building a moat around the White House? That’s just one of several questions some are asking after a White House press pool report Friday morning.
“A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk,” the pool report reads. “And as noted previously, there’s lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park.”
Trump over the past few weeks did have “unscalable” fencing installed around the White House before the November 3 election, leading many to wonder if he planned on barricading himself in if he lost.
Those questions still exist, as does the fencing.
Trump going full dictator look, barricading himself in the palace:
“A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk. And as noted previously, there’s lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park,” WH pooler @toddgillman
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 13, 2020
From the White House press pool this morning: *A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk.* Landscaping or the natural culmination of four years of animosity?
— Robert Delaney (@RFDelaney) November 13, 2020
Digging a trench in front of the briefing room and more fencing I thought the protesters tomorrow are supposed to be pro-trump. He scared of his own people now
— Laura Di Bella (@LauraDiBella15) November 13, 2020
The campaign can afford only ill-tempered sea bass to stock that moat.
— Kevin C. McGee (@bankrlawimp) November 13, 2020
A moat? Shouldn’t someone be worried about this?
— Je suis dégoûté!😷 LauraInWonderland (@LauraBergerol) November 13, 2020
Maganot
— Jim Boyd (@bjamesboyd) November 13, 2020
He’s
Building
A
— Chester Scoville (@ChesterScoville) November 13, 2020
It’s a moat. WH going medieval. https://t.co/eVE8h3rPO1
— Lara (@CaliGirlinMI) November 13, 2020
It’s not a trench it’s the burn pit, to burn the evidence https://t.co/JQN75O8DUX
— Bill Collins👀 (@wmjcollins) November 13, 2020
America’s economy is broken and DC isn’t doing anything — economist advises ‘buy a small turkey’
Covid-19 has come roaring back and is likely to inflict further damage on the American economy, which will take years to recover to its robust pre-pandemic status.
And even with promising news on a successful vaccine candidate, that is unlikely to be widely distributed for many months.
US coronavirus infections have hit new record levels of more than 150,000 a day, causing authorities in many areas to impose new restrictions.
"COVID still determines the course of the economy," economist Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton, said in an analysis.
"The current surge in cases is much more worrisome... (and) it is expected to be more disruptive to economic activity," she said.
Wall Street unfazed by Trump’s post-election tantrums
US President Donald Trump is mounting an unprecedented, and thus far unsuccessful, challenge to last week's presidential election, but that hasn't shaken Wall Street's forward momentum.
Some analysts say the president's multi-state legal challenge to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in the November 3 election is about boosting Trump's image as he prepares to leave the White House, and unlikely to affect stock indices that have little tolerance for uncertainty.
"My guess is, Trump is building his brand for the next round of whatever publicity he's going to try to garner for himself. It doesn't appear to be a serious effort to derail the election results," Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors said.