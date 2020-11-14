Quantcast
'Full dictator look': Critics wonder if Donald Trump is building a 'moat' amid reports 'crew digging trench' on WH lawn

Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

Is President Donald Trump building a moat around the White House? That’s just one of several questions some are asking after a White House press pool report Friday morning.

“A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk,” the pool report reads. “And as noted previously, there’s lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park.”

Trump over the past few weeks did have “unscalable” fencing installed around the White House before the November 3 election, leading many to wonder if he planned on barricading himself in if he lost.

Those questions still exist, as does the fencing.

November 14, 2020

