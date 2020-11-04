‘Furious’ federal judge suggests Postmaster General DeJoy may need to be deposed over missing ballots: reports
A federal judge reportedly has suggest that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy be deposed, and ordered another USPS official to appear before him in court. The USPS refused to comply with Judge Emmet Sullivan’s Tuesday order that all missing ballots that had been scanned in to the postal system but were not recorded as delivered be found before 3 p.m. and delivered.
Instead, the USPS conducted a sweep for undelivered ballots later in the day.
NBC 4 Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarland:
NEW: Federal judge says US Postmaster General will have to be deposed or appear in case in DC over USPS handling and search for unaccounted ballots
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 4, 2020
“I agree the postmaster is either going to have to be deposed or appear before me,” Judge Sullivan says, according to Spectrum News’s Austin Landis.
Today’s hearing was scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney notes Judge Sullivan is “furious.”
SULLIVAN is *furious.* He says “11th hour” decision not to comply is a problem.
“Someone may have to pay a price for that,” he says.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 4, 2020
🚨 SULLIVAN says he expects to ask DEJOY to be deposed or appear in court to answer for noncompliance with his orders. “I’m not going to forget it.”
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 4, 2020
On Tuesday, the USPS neglected to meet a 3:00 p.m. deadline to find and process all the missing ballots. In a court filing, the USPS claimed shifting the duties of the postal inspectors to scour USPS facilities would have disrupted other work.
In that filing, attorneys also claimed that despite the judge’s clear deadline, they were unaware of it.
Postal inspectors said they found only 13 undelivered ballots “across the inspection facilities a judge ordered the USPS to search prior to 3 p.m. on Election Day, a far cry from the alarmist reports claiming more than 300,000 ballots supposedly undelivered based on a misinterpretation of reported USPS data,” Vice News reported Wednesday.
