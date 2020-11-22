Quantcast
Connect with us

G20 to back ‘equitable’ access to coronavirus vaccine

Published

1 min ago

on

Moderna has already taken in $1.1 billion in deposits for a Covid-19 vaccine that will be launched following the completion of clinical trials and regulatory approval Luka GONZALES AFP/File

G20 leaders will pledge to “spare no effort” in ensuring the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide and reaffirm support for debt-laden poor countries, according to a draft communique seen by AFP Sunday.

The leaders also struck a unified tone on supporting “multilateral” trade as well as the global fight against climate change, but the closing document lacks firm details on many of the issues dominating the virtual summit hosted by Riyadh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-day gathering that began Saturday comes as international efforts intensify for a large-scale rollout of coronavirus vaccines after a breakthrough in trials, and as EU and other leaders call for G20 nations to plug a $4.5-billion funding shortfall.

G20 leaders will pledge to “spare no effort” in ensuring the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide. This picture shows nurses helping a Covid-19 patient at an Athens hospital

“We have mobilised resources to address the immediate financing needs in global health to support the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of safe and effective Covid-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines,” the draft document said.

“We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivise innovation.”

The communique offered no details on how the effort will be funded.

ADVERTISEMENT

There could be changes in the final version of the document, which will be released later Sunday by the Saudi hosts.

In a comment echoed by other world leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday the coronavirus crisis was “a test for the G20”, stressing there “will be no effective response to the pandemic unless it is a global response”.

On trade, the club of the world’s richest nations also emphasised that supporting a multilateral system “is now as important as ever”

ADVERTISEMENT

G20 nations have contributed more than $21 billion to combat the pandemic, which has infected 56 million people globally and left 1.3 million dead, and injected $11 trillion to “safeguard” the virus-battered world economy, summit organisers said.

But the group’s leaders face mounting pressure to help stave off possible credit defaults across developing nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

G20 nations have extended a debt service suspension initiative (DSSI) for developing countries until June next year, but UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has pushed for a commitment to extend it until the end of 2021.

The draft communique, however, did not offer a firm commitment.

G20 finance ministers will examine the recommendation when the IMF and World Bank meet next spring “if the economic and financial situation requires” an extension by another six months, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

– Closing ranks on climate –

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she expected “new momentum from the new US administration” on climate change and a reversal of Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord

On trade, the club of the world’s richest nations also emphasised that supporting a multilateral system “is now as important as ever”.

“We strive to realise the goal of a free, fair, inclusive, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable, and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open,” the communique said.

Ahead of the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she hoped the US will adopt a more multilateralist stance under the incoming administration of Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

US President Donald Trump’s robust “America first” trade policy has rankled world leaders.

Von der Leyen also added that she expected consensus and a “new momentum from the new US administration” on climate change, and a reversal of Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

Differences within the G20 group surfaced at last year’s summit in the Japanese city of Osaka as the United States demanded the insertion of a separate paragraph on issues such as environmental protection.

But under the Saudi chairmanship, G20 leaders projected a unified stance, with the draft communique reiterating support for tackling “pressing” environmental challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

This historian saw is all coming 30 years ago: How America’s failure is pushing us ‘off the cliff’

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

As soon as Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election was clear, the question of what lies ahead immediately came to the fore: What do Democrats need to do, not just to help America recover from the profound damage of the Trump presidency, but to address the long-term underlying problems that made it possible in the first place? To help answer that question, I turned to the man who took the measure of those problems in the first place, sociologist and historian Jack Goldstone, whose 1991 book, "Revolution and Rebellion in the Early Modern World," revolutionized our understanding of revolutions as products of organizational failure in coping with demographic pressures.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump lawyer tries to emasculate GOP pollster after her Giuliani prediction goes horribly awry

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

The Trump legal is in apparent disarray on Saturday after they suffered a major defeat when a Pennsylvania judge issued a scathing order rejecting the president's claims of massive voter fraud.

The ruling was described as a total shellacking and a dunk.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

COVID knocks Kelly Loeffler off the campaign trail after Mike Pence events — 45 days before Georgia runoff: report

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

The eyes of the nation are on the two January 5th, 2021 runoff elections in Georgia that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

But one of the incumbent Republicans forced into a runoff is leaving the campaign trail.

"U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s campaign said Saturday she is self-isolating after she tested positive for the coronavirus and later received an inconclusive result," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday night.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE