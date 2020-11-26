‘Deadly game’: Legal experts blast Supreme Court’s dead-of-night decision enshrining ‘religious rights’ over all others

At 11:57 PM Wednesday, three minutes before the country tries to celebrate Thanksgiving during a pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 for a group of Catholics and Jews who sued to prevent the State of New York from imposing restrictions in the future on the number of people who can gather in churches and synagogues.

“The court’s ruling was at odds with earlier ones concerning churches in California and Nevada,” The New York Times notes, reflecting the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. “In those cases, decided in May and July, the court allowed the states’ governors to restrict attendance at religious services.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal experts are blasting the decision, one that makes clear this new, Trump-ified version of the Roberts court will rule exactly as critics warned: enshrining “religious rights” over all others.

This time Chief Justice Roberts sided with the liberal wing of his court, over the right wing jurists, including their newest member, Justice Amy Coney Barrett. She was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh.

In fact, in his dissent, Roberts blasted Kavanaugh:

As this passage shows, Neil Gorsuch, more so than the other reactionary Supreme Court justices, is the ringleader in the too-cute-by-half wave of Trump judges who resort to slogans + talking points in judicial opinions. This stuff trickles down — and will be with us for decades. https://t.co/PwNFrUP2zX — Cristian Farias (@cristianafarias) November 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Sonia Sotomayor brutally slammed her conservative colleagues in her dissent.

“Justices of this Court play a deadly game in second guessing the expert judgment of health officials about the environments in which a contagious virus, now infecting a million Americans each week, spreads most easily.”

And she made clear what’s at stake:

“Amidst a pandemic that has already claimed over a quarter million American lives, the Court today enjoins one of New York’s public health measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID–19 in areas facing the most severe outbreaks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvard University’s Harvard Law School law professor Laurence Tribe set the scene:

“Just before midnight, Thanksgiving Eve, the 5-4 Court’s newly consolidated conservative majority departed from precedent to elevate organized religion over state power to combat disease and save lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what other legal experts are saying:

Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law President and Executive Director Kristen Clarke:

This is a newly configured Supreme Court, one w/ Justices who place religious freedom above ALL else even in the context of a deadly pandemic now moving through a second wave. #COVIDSecondWave Case now returns to 2nd Circuit but writing is on the wall. https://t.co/1EW2eyGuTQ — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) November 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman:

The Supreme Court’s overturning of restrictions on religious services designed to protect the public in a deadly pandemic underscores our systemic problem of appointing politically deaf and inexperienced Justices like Barrett so they can serve for 40 years. — Nick Akerman (@nickakerman) November 26, 2020

University of Alabama Law School law professor, legal analyst at MSNBC and NBCNews, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance:

ADVERTISEMENT

Your religious views now give you the right to withhold the services of your business from people whose “lifestyle” you disagree with, withhold healthcare from women & attend superspreader events that let you infect your neighbors with a deadly virus. https://t.co/SfDJ6tECB7 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 26, 2020

Condé Nast Legal Affairs Editor Luke Zaleski reminds just how hard then-Judge Amy Coney Bryant worked to try to convince Senators and all of America she would never allow her Catholic faith to interfere with her judgment:

My catholic is my guiding principle in life. But it will have no impact on how I rule as a judge 🙃 https://t.co/wT1Rx8568Z — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) November 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Cristian Farias, Writer In Residence at Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University: