Georgia Republicans fight among themselves as Trump attacks their party’s state leaders: report

Infighting is breaking out among Georgia Republicans as they become targets of President Trump after Joe Biden defeated him in the state on November 3rd — the first time a Republican lost the state since 1992. According the Wall Street Journal, the infighting comes as state party leaders try to rally support for two sitting senators facing runoffs in January that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.
If Democrats win both Georgia runoffs, they will hold a majority in the chamber. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is trying to fend off Democrat Jon Ossoff while Georgia’s other Republican senator, Kelly Loeffler, is being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
“Energizing Mr. Trump’s loyal base is essential to the GOP’s runoff strategy, and Republicans in Georgia and in Washington, D.C., would like to see the president train his fire on Messrs, Ossoff and Warnock,” writes the Wall Street Journal’s Cameron McWhirter and Lindsay Wise. “But Mr. Trump, apparently preoccupied with a continuing recount of the state’s presidential results, instead spent the past few days on Twitter attacking top Georgia Republicans: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, both once considered allies of Mr. Trump.”
Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, former GOP state Rep. Buzz Brockway said the situation “could really go off the rails and really cause long-term damage.”
“The long-term health of the GOP is on the line here in Georgia,” he added.
Read the full article over at The Wall Street Journal.
