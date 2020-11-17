Georgia secretary of state reveals Trump ‘suppressed’ GOP voters: ‘He would have won by 10,000 votes’

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump had himself to blame for losing the state’s electoral votes in the 2020 election.

Raffensperger told WSB’s Justin Gray that 24,000 Republicans who voted by absentee ballot in the primary did not cast votes in the general election.

The secretary of state linked the lack of participation to Trump’s effort to demonize mail-in voting.

“He would have won by 10 thousand votes — he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base,” Raffensperger said.

