Georgia starts hand recount of presidential race
ATLANTA — Georgia’s manual recount began Friday morning as election workers reviewed the first of nearly 5 million ballots to confirm the outcome of the presidential race. The recount to determine a new, official count started at 9 a.m. and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Joe Biden led Donald Trump by 14,000 votes as of Friday afternoon. Several news outlets on Friday declared Biden the state’s winner, making him the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992.NBC News, ABC News, CNN and the New York Times made the call for Biden in Georgia on Friday afternoon. NBC …
Trump punched the cities — and then the cities knocked him out
Please pay less attention to the loser and more to what’s been accomplished. Joe Biden won the White House. He reclaimed the upper-Midwest. He flipped two red states. (Arizona was called this morning; Georgia is headed for a recount, but Biden is leading.) The Democrats held the House. The party netted one Senate seat. (They won two, lost one.) There’s a chance, a slim chance, but a still chance to take the Senate seats after a couple of Georgia run-offs in January. This is not a picture of failure.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
Fox News corrects legal scholar over humiliating election conspiracy theories
A legal scholar on Fox News attempted to spew such a baseless conspiracy theory on Friday that even the network's conservative anchors had to stop him in his tracks.
On Friday, Jonathan Turley, who famously defended the president during impeachment, appeared on Fox & Friends where he discussed a false conspiracy theory surrounding the Dominion voting machines. According to Turley "thousands" of President Donald Trump's votes in Michigan were switched to President-elect Joe Biden in Michigan — another claim the president is pushing to undermine his election defeat to his Democratic opponent.
Biden and Harris win Georgia — major upset in once-red state
The Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have carried the state of Georgia, according to calls by CNN and NBC News.
Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to carry the Peach State, but he did it with less than 44% of the vote during the three-way 1992 race.
Native son Jimmy Carter was the last Democrat to get more than 50% of the vote in Georgia.