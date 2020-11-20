Quantcast
Connect with us

Geraldo Rivera gets drowned in ridicule after he suggests naming COVID vaccine after Trump

Published

26 mins ago

on

Geraldo Rivera (Image credit: Fox News)

Geraldo Rivera suggested that the coronavirus vaccine be named after President Donald Trump to make him feel better about losing the presidential election and Twitter users quickly fired back.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Rivera proposed a wild idea of naming the coronavirus vaccine “The Trump.” He even went a step further to offer dialogue examples of how that suggestion would work. According to Rivera, naming the vaccine after Trump could be a way to “honor” following his election loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had an idea, with the world so divided and everybody telling him he has to give up and time to leave and time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump’? Make it — ‘have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him, and years from now it would become kind of a generic name,” Rivera said. “‘Have you got your Trump yet? I got my Trump, I’m fine.’ I wished we could honor him in that way. Because he’s definitely the prime architect of this Operation Warp Speed and but for him we’d still be waiting, you know, into the grim winter these amazing, miraculous breakthroughs.”

Unfortunately for Rivera, many Twitter users were not in agreement with his suggestion. Rivera faced a flood of critical tweets from those with deeply opposing views regarding Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, many took the moment as an opportunity to remind Rivera of all the racist nicknames he gave the virus as he offended so many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It also opened the door for Twitter users to compile a list of other things that should be named after Trump, like cemeteries commemorating the lives lost as a result of Trump’s recklessness. Others suggested naming the virus, itself, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) has. According to the top-ranking Democrat, the virus “is, in fact, the Trump virus” based on his lacking leadership and handling of the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rudy Giuliani and his team get axed from Trump’s meeting with Michigan Republicans after COVID exposure: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and other key members of the Trump legal team will abstain from attending Friday's meeting with two Michigan lawmakers because they've been exposed to the coronavirus, two sources familiar with the internal discussions told Axios in a scoop Friday.

This development is the latest in a lopsided laundry list of turmoil inside the president's flailing legal operation challenging the democratic electoral process that declared President-elect Joe Biden the clear winner of the election.

"It's just a shitshow, it's a joke," said a Trump campaign adviser.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Geraldo Rivera gets drowned in ridicule after he suggests naming COVID vaccine after Trump

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Geraldo Rivera suggested that the coronavirus vaccine be named after President Donald Trump to make him feel better about losing the presidential election and Twitter users quickly fired back.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Rivera proposed a wild idea of naming the coronavirus vaccine "The Trump." He even went a step further to offer dialogue examples of how that suggestion would work. According to Rivera, naming the vaccine after Trump could be a way to "honor" following his election loss.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s why Trump isn’t arguing election fraud in court

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

There seems to be a real disconnect between the claims of widespread fraud, a stolen election and illegal voting made by President Donald Trump and his allies and the actual claims formally made by his lawyers in court.

Both Trump in his Twitter feed and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in her press conferences have made allegations of broad-based election fraud. But under questioning from judges in Arizona and Pennsylvania, Trump’s lawyers have backed away from actually asserting fraud. Despite Trump’s allegations to the contrary, his lawyers have acknowledged that they are not claiming that dead people voted or that occasional computer glitches were part of a deliberate conspiracy.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE