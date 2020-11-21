Germany marks 75 years since Nuremberg Trials held Nazis to account
Friday marks 75 years since the beginning of the Nuremberg Trials, a judicial marathon that held Nazi officers to account for the atrocities of World War II and paved the way for future war criminals to be tried under international law.Germany commemorated the anniversary with an event in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg, in which President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gave a speech.”The main war crimes trial in Nuremberg was a revolution. It not only wrote legal history, it wrote world history,” Steinmeier said, according to a transcript of his speech made available ahead of the event.The event was …
World
Latest Headlines
Dysfunctional family dynamics linked to the endorsement of tyrannical leadership in adulthood
People who endure dysfunctional family conflict during adolescence tend to prefer domineering, selfish, and conceited leaders as adults, according to new research published in the Journal of Leadership & Organizational Studies. The findings suggest that tyrannical leaders in the business world and in politics can find success because they embody some people’s implicit notion of ideal leadership.“I’ve always been fascinated by social cognition, which is how our thoughts guide our actions and preferences,” said study author Dayna Herbert Walker, an assistant professor at San Francisco State Univ... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Trump to take part in virtual G20 summit
US President Donald Trump will participate in the virtual Group of 20 summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday, a senior US official said.
Trump's participation in the two-day meeting of the world's wealthiest nations comes on the heels of his attendance at Friday's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit via video link.
Neither summit was held in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The summit comes with Trump still refusing to accept his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential election while issuing unfounded accusations of widespread fraud.