‘Get your resume ready’: Kayleigh McEnany mocked for desperate “GOD IS IN CONTROL!!’ tweet

On Tuesday evening, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany posted a cryptic tweet with no context as the first round of votes started to pour in.

GOD IS IN CONTROL‼️ 🙏🏻 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 4, 2020

Commenters on social media expressed their confusion and ridicule over her unprompted remarks.

Actually the voters are in control. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 4, 2020

No, the American People are. Maybe ask God to help us with Covid. — You Are What You Eat (@JamesAlgie6) November 4, 2020

Separation of Church and state‼️. Your “god” plays no role in our election or government. — Jay (@JFred541) November 4, 2020

Get your resume ready — Bill Johnson – Vote Vote Vote (@Bill43111) November 4, 2020

Actually Kayleigh, the voters are. Are you seriously going to blame God when Trump loses? — Suzanne Martin (@Martinsuz) November 4, 2020

Trump told him he couldn’t vote by mail, so he sat this one out. — 🐔Chicken Soup For The ANTIFA Soul🐔 (@hopelesslibtard) November 4, 2020

Girl bye. God wants nothing to do with doers of iniquity. That’s in the word! — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) November 4, 2020

He is. So if Mr Biden wins tonight we will keep you to this Tweet forever (plz do not delete), that it was in fact God’s Will Mr Trump was turned from office. ‘Kay? — Thomas P. (Tom) Logan🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@TokyoTom2020) November 4, 2020

And God wants to restore morality to America.

Dump Trump — U the Frood (@UberFrood) November 4, 2020

That’s funny, I thought the American voters were in control! Is God a registered voter? So his signatures match? — Alexandra Kruse (@alliesimages) November 4, 2020