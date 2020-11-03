Quantcast
'Get your resume ready': Kayleigh McEnany mocked for desperate 'GOD IS IN CONTROL!!' tweet

Published

1 min ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany appears on Fox News (screen grab)

On Tuesday evening, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany posted a cryptic tweet with no context as the first round of votes started to pour in.

Commenters on social media expressed their confusion and ridicule over her unprompted remarks.

2020 Election

November 3, 2020

GOD IS IN CONTROL‼️ 🙏🏻

— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 4, 2020

