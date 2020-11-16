GM and the UAW meet with Biden and Harris on COVID-19 and economy
General Motors and the UAW met with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday to talk about the economy and the rise of COVID-19 cases sweeping the nation.The UAW told the incoming administration that there is a need for an immediate economic package to help people hard hit by the pandemic.The Biden Administration Transmission Committee called the meeting last night, said UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg. The virtual meeting was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with Biden and Harris together in Wilmington, Delaware, a GM spokesperson said.UAW President Rory Gamble charac…
COVID-19
Fauci: Moderna vaccine results ‘stunningly impressive’
The United States' top infectious disease scientist on Monday hailed early results from Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine trial as "stunningly impressive," calling the findings an emphatic validation of experimental mRNA technology that some had doubted.
"I must admit that I would have been satisfied with 70 or at the most 75 percent efficacy," he told AFP.
"The idea that we have a 94.5 percent effective vaccine is stunningly impressive. It is really a spectacular result that I don't think anybody had anticipated would be this good."
2020 Election
Trump is condemning thousands more to death by holding his entire party hostage
2020 Election
Joe Biden won the election — but RNC Chair tells Fox there was a ‘massive Trump wave’
Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel told Lou Dobbs Monday she thought the Democrats "used COVID to rig the laws" so that they could win the election and that there was a "massive" wave for President Donald J. Trump to win.
Dobbs asked McDaniel, "How is it possible that there are Republicans lining up with Democrats and saying, 'Move on and let's just forget the last four years of persecution by the Democrat party against a sitting president in an effort to besmirch him, to deny him the presidency, then once in that presidency, as you've said, trying to overthrow him?"
He went on to say, "There has to be accountability here. It should be demanded by every single American, let alone every Republican."