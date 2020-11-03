Quantcast
GOP candidate for Indiana AG tests positive for COVID-19 on Election Day — after campaigning without a mask

Published

1 min ago

on

The Republican candidate for Indiana attorney general, who has often refused to wear a mask, has contracted coronavirus.

Journalist Adam Wren shared an apparent statement from Todd Rokita’s campaign, where it was announced that he’ll be watching election results from his home while quarantining.

What if Trump won’t go? Legal expert explains the ‘world of hurt’ that could follow

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Lawrence Douglas saw it all coming.Long before the pandemic, before mail-in voting became a crucial part of the 2020 election, before the Postal Service was deliberately slowed, before hundreds of election-related cases were filed with the courts, the Amherst College law professor recognized that Trump didn't seem the type to share a limo ride down Pennsylvania Avenue with his successor and take part in a peaceful transfer of power. And so he asked a simple question: What guardrails exist if the election is close and Trump refuses to go?
Five ways that Trump could transform American democracy for the better (seriously)

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Donald Trump has more than fulfilled one campaign promise: Throughout his presidency, he has been the disruptive force he said he would be in 2016.

For the most part, we focus on the ways that his chaotic presidency has undermined American democracy by running roughshod over the norms that made it work, more or less, for over 200 years. He's politicized the Department of Justice and other federal agencies, violated the Emoluments Clause and The Hatch Act with impunity and showed unprecedented contempt for Congressional oversight of the executive branch.

One plausible result is that Trump's authoritarianism--and white nationalism--will be embraced by his entire party, the remaining moderates will flee and the GOP will become even more reactionary. With a judiciary packed with partisan judges and a media apparatus providing their base an endless supply of bogeymen to battle, Republicans could abandon even the pretense of competing in a democracy. The left might react in kind, and the country could be ripped apart. It's a dark possibility--one of several.

Federal judge just set up USPS’ DeJoy for contempt count if he fails one simple task: ex-prosecutor

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

A federal judge has ordered Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to sweep all of the facilities for any unsent ballots that should be part of the 2020 election count. That puts DeJoy in a difficult position if a ballot never gets to its intended location, said former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Posting the report, Kirschner explained that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan could hold DeJoy in contempt if the USPS official can't prove that there was a good reason for the ballot not being mailed.

