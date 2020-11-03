GOP candidate for Indiana AG tests positive for COVID-19 on Election Day — after campaigning without a mask
The Republican candidate for Indiana attorney general, who has often refused to wear a mask, has contracted coronavirus.
Journalist Adam Wren shared an apparent statement from Todd Rokita’s campaign, where it was announced that he’ll be watching election results from his home while quarantining.
NEW: Indiana Republican AG candidate @ToddRokitaIN, who has often campaigned without a mask, has Covid-19 and will spend the evening watching election results from his home. pic.twitter.com/NRjTFxbVRy
— Adam Wren (@adamwren) November 3, 2020
