GOP congressman unloads on Trump for claiming the FBI helped ‘rig’ the election

When President Donald Trump was interviewed by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, November 29, he not only doubled down on his claim that he was the victim of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election — he also pointed the finger at the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice. And Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is calling him out for it.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump told Bartiromo, “This is total fraud. And how the FBI and Department of Justice — I don’t know —maybe they’re involved, but how people are getting away with this stuff, it’s unbelievable.”

In response, Kinzinger tweeted:

The @FBI did not rig the election. If you find yourself believing they did, please stop, and say it out loud, and you will realize how silly it sounds. @realDonaldTrump simply flooding the zone with baseless conspiracies again. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) November 29, 2020

The 42-year-old Kinzinger, who represents Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 and was reelected on November 3, defeating Democratic challenger Dani Brzozowski.

Trump’s claim that the DOJ is working against him is laughable in light of the fact that the DOJ is headed by Attorney General William Barr, who has been a consistent Trump loyalist and has backed the president time and time again.

Here are some responses to Kinzinger’s tweet:

Please please please Mr. Kinzinger, save your party, save the republic, save the United States. I do not understand what most of the GOP is trying to achieve. — Uwe (@uweplus) November 29, 2020

You really need to be a more prominent member of the @GOP — BIG LEE BRONZER 🇺🇸🍔 (@TheBeefJerkyGuy) November 29, 2020

Thank you, Rep Kinzinger. We need more Republican Patriots like you. — telly12fromGA 🇺🇸 (@Kassie55540527) November 29, 2020

OWN IT. Your party enabled this unhinged madness for 4 years, now live with it. — Sue hillin (@sue_hillin) November 29, 2020