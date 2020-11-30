GOP congressman unloads on Trump for claiming the FBI helped ‘rig’ the election
When President Donald Trump was interviewed by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, November 29, he not only doubled down on his claim that he was the victim of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election — he also pointed the finger at the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice. And Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is calling him out for it.
Appearing on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump told Bartiromo, “This is total fraud. And how the FBI and Department of Justice — I don’t know —maybe they’re involved, but how people are getting away with this stuff, it’s unbelievable.”
In response, Kinzinger tweeted:
The @FBI did not rig the election. If you find yourself believing they did, please stop, and say it out loud, and you will realize how silly it sounds. @realDonaldTrump simply flooding the zone with baseless conspiracies again.
— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) November 29, 2020
The 42-year-old Kinzinger, who represents Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 and was reelected on November 3, defeating Democratic challenger Dani Brzozowski.
Trump’s claim that the DOJ is working against him is laughable in light of the fact that the DOJ is headed by Attorney General William Barr, who has been a consistent Trump loyalist and has backed the president time and time again.
Here are some responses to Kinzinger’s tweet:
Please please please Mr. Kinzinger, save your party, save the republic, save the United States. I do not understand what most of the GOP is trying to achieve.
— Uwe (@uweplus) November 29, 2020
You really need to be a more prominent member of the @GOP
— BIG LEE BRONZER 🇺🇸🍔 (@TheBeefJerkyGuy) November 29, 2020
Thank you, Rep Kinzinger. We need more Republican Patriots like you.
— telly12fromGA 🇺🇸 (@Kassie55540527) November 29, 2020
OWN IT. Your party enabled this unhinged madness for 4 years, now live with it.
— Sue hillin (@sue_hillin) November 29, 2020
2020 Election
Nicolle Wallace can’t understand ‘why Republicans are willing to sell their soul for a big lie’
In an interview with former Republican Party Chairman Michael Steele, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace wondered, "why are Republicans willing to sell their souls for" President Donald Trump's "big lie" that he won the election.
Her comment came after Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) refused to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden won the November election when they appeared on Sunday morning news shows.
Wallace said that she's "interested in moving on from Donald Trump as much as anybody," but the Washington Post report that he's wandering around the White House mumbling to himself "I won. I won. I won," is dangerous. She explained that convincing his supporters that the incoming president is a fraud is "the most dangerous lie yet."
2020 Election
GOP group under criminal investigation after auctioning MAGA hats with fake Trump signatures
The Lower Cape Fear Republican Women’s (LCFRW) organization is under review by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for criminal allegations that involve auctioning off fake presidential signatures on red MAGA hats.
“We are investigating criminal allegations involving the Lower Cape Fear Republican Women’s organization,” SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube confirmed to WECT. “It was a joint request from the Wilmington Police Department and the DA’s office.”
2020 Election
Republican chair bars Rudy Giuliani from testifying at Michigan election hearing
President Donald Trump's high-profile election attorney has been barred from testifying at a Tuesday hearing in Michigan.
Rudy Giuliani will not be allowed to testify at Tuesday's Michigan Senate Oversight Committee hearing because he does not have "first-hand knowledge" of election fraud, Republican Chair Ed McBroom told correspondent Jonathan Oosting.
The hearing is expected to focus on voting irregularities in Detroit.
Giuliani has recently appeared at non-official meetings with Republican legislators in Pennsylvania and Arizona.
If Rudy Giuliani shows up tomorrow, McBroom said he would not allow him to testify. The hearing is “for folks with first-hand knowledge” of the Detroit counting board, he said. https://t.co/3XsSLqWOXG