GOP ready to pull the trigger if Biden wins crucial swing states: ‘Thousands’ of lawyers are ‘at the ready‘
On Wednesday, the Tri-City Herald reported that President Donald Trump and his allies are ready to unleash an army of lawyers on the as-yet-uncalled states to do everything in their power to prevent Democratic ballots from being counted.
“Republican attorneys have already laid the groundwork in several states that on election night proved highly competitive, including Pennsylvania and Nevada, where lawsuits were filed throughout the day on Tuesday,” reported Michael Wilner. “More filings are expected, and the RNC has committed to spending at least $20 million on legal efforts.”
“We have been planning for any post-election litigation and recounts for well over a year and are extraordinarily well-positioned,” said Republican National Committee press secretary Mandi Merritt. She added, “We have thousands of volunteer lawyers at the ready in these and other battleground states, and our efforts will continue until election results up and down the ticket are final.”
As of Wednesday morning, Joe Biden has narrow leads in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada, while Trump leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Most of the remaining ballots in these states are mail-ins from heavily Democratic areas, making the Biden campaign hopeful that they can win most or all of these states.
2020 Election
‘This is what decline looks like’: Foreign officials watching 2020 election fear America is sliding into authoritarianism
The results of the United States' 2020 presidential election were closely watched not only in the U.S., but all over the world — and when President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory even though many votes had yet to be counted in Pennsylvania, Michigan and other states, Americans were not the only ones who were troubled.
Having won Florida on Election Night, Trump demanded that the vote counting stop in other states and threatened legal action against Democrats — who stressed that there would be no concession on the part of former Vice President Joe Biden until all the votes were counted in all the states that were still in question. To officials in other countries, Trump's behavior is a troubling sign that the U.S. is sliding into authoritarianism and becoming a banana republic.
2020 Election
Michigan native Michael Moore explains how he knew Biden had his home state in the bag
Michigan native Michael Moore sounded a victory note after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pulled ahead in the vote count of his home state.
In a Facebook post, Moore explained why he believed that Biden had Michigan in the bag even though early returns showed President Donald Trump with the lead.
However, Moore said that this early lead gave the president enough confidence to falsely declare victory.
"TV last night provided Trump with the graphic map he needed — all those states in blood red — so Trump came out and stood in the middle of the night in front of a hundred American flags and declared victory and ordered the counting of all the ballots to cease," Moore wrote. "Halt! he ordered. The places he demanded the counting to be stopped are the places... wait for it!... they are the places with majority Black voters!"
2020 Election
Woman on Fox News shouts ‘red tsunami’ as Biden pulls ahead in Michigan
Fox News spoke to a Trump supporter in Florida who insisted that a "red tsunami" will push President Donald Trump to victory even as Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads in the electoral vote count.
As Joe Biden pulled ahead in the Michigan vote count, Fox News host Pete Hegseth talked to diners in Lake Worth, Florida.
A woman named Paula said that she was "feeling wonderful" about Trump's chances.
"Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia -- we got it," she said despite the fact that Biden was leading in Michigan and Wisconsin.