GOP sources say Trump had a ‘temper tantrum’ after seeing results swing toward Biden: CNN’s Gangel
Republicans close to the White House told CNN’s Jamie Gangel on Wednesday that President Donald Trump flew off the handle after he saw his early-night election lead slipping away from him.
While discussing the president’s false declaration of victory early Wednesday morning, Gangel said that her sources say that Trump reacted with rage and disbelief after seeing Democratic rival Joe Biden surging ahead in Michigan as more traditionally blue counties reported their totals.
“A senior official who is normally an ally of the president said that Trump had a temper tantrum last night,” she explained. “That he saw that the numbers could start going against him, that he wanted to declare victory while he thought that he was ahead.”
She then said that several Republicans sent her messages expressing disgust with the president.
“The Republicans I spoke to this morning are not happy with him,” she said. “Let me read three quotes from three different officials: The first person said, ‘He is behaving as expected, badly.’ The second person said that ‘Trump is afraid of mail-in ballots’ and the third person said that what he said last night was, quote, ‘indefensible.'”
USPS failed to deliver 27 percent of mail-in ballots in South Florida: report
According to data released on Wednesday, the United States Postal Service failed to deliver thousands of absentee ballots around the country before the cut-off times — and one of the worst failures occurred in South Florida, where 27 percent of mail-in votes may have never been received.
🚨BREAKING: New USPS data appears to show a failure to deliver mail ballots from voters across the country on Election Day. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan will hold a noon hearing over USPS' non-compliance with his order yesterday to rush deliver all remaining mail ballots pic.twitter.com/Zc8J5PEmPf
CNN guest claims election means ‘people in rural areas’ are being ignored: ‘Can we listen to them?’
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) suggested on Wednesday that the election results mean that "people in rural areas" are being ignored.
As votes were still being counted in many battleground states, Kasich appeared on CNN to lament a "closely divided" nation.
"I think however this turns out," he said, "there can be no chest thumping, no big celebration. In fact, both parties need to listen to what the other parties want."
"It looks as though you have Joe Biden doing very well in the very urban areas of the country," Kasich continued. "But what are the people in the rural areas having to say. Can we listen to them? Can we hear what their problems are and try to solve them?"
Trump pushes conspiracy theories about alleged fraud as Biden pulls ahead: ‘Last night I was leading … VERY STRANGE!’
President Donald Trump claimed "surprise ballot dumps" had destroyed his illusory leads in some swing states.
The president demanded overnight that states stop allowing votes where he was leading, threatening to take his claims to the U.S. Supreme Court, and then Wednesday morning suggested that he was a victim of fraud.
"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," Trump tweeted. "Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the 'pollsters' got it completely & historically wrong!"