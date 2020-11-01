Greek Orthodox priest shot at in French city of Lyon
A Greek Orthodox priest was shot at in the French city of Lyon on Saturday, and the suspect is on the run, according to French news agency AFP, citing judicial circles.The priest is in critical condition, according to the report.He was reportedly locking up a church at 4 pm (1500 GMT) when he was attacked.According to broadcaster FranceInfo, the perpetrator fired two shots with a hunting rifle and hit the priest in the abdomen.The public prosecutor’s office in the city has opened an investigation into the attempted murder. So far, there have not been any further details or suspected motives gi…
Greek Orthodox priest shot at in French city of Lyon
England to lock down again as virus surges in Europe
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new four-week coronavirus lockdown in England, which will join several European countries in imposing the measure for a second time, as Slovakia took a different tack and began testing its entire population.
Global infections are fast approaching 46 million, with close to 1.2 million deaths, and Europe is experiencing a dizzying spike in Covid-19 cases.
Under-pressure governments on the continent are scrambling to contain the outbreaks, with the reimposition of restrictions sparking widespread exasperation and sometimes violent protests.
Actor Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond, has died at 90, his family tells the BBC
Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to dominate the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90, the BBC and Sky News reported on Saturday.
Connery was raised in near poverty in the slums of Edinburgh and worked as a coffin polisher, milkman and lifeguard before his bodybuilding hobby helped launch an acting career that made him one of the world's biggest stars.
He will be remembered first as British agent 007, the character created by novelist Ian Fleming and immortalized by Connery in films starting with "“Dr. No" in 1962.