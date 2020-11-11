‘Grifter hypocrite’ Ivanka scorched for celebrating call of Alaska for Trump
‘Complicit Barbie’
Ivanka Trump is once again being hammered as a hypocrite after tweeting out congratulations to her father as the Associated Press called Alaska for President Donald Trump.
President Trump, the Trump family, the Trump campaign, and many MAGA activists and supporters have repeatedly insisted that the news media does not call elections – even though for years they have been taking the media’s projections as fact, including the mainstream media’s projection that Trump won the 2016 election before he even reached 270 Electoral College votes.
The First Daughter is being branded a hypocrite,
Take a look:
I’m deeply confused, since this is a projection by the AP and not a certified final count. It’s almost as if “the media can’t call elections” is a new standard invented in bad faith to prolong an election dispute by a few more days. https://t.co/RI6tWNtfir
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 11, 2020
Oh you saw that @AP_Politics race call? Did you miss this one? https://t.co/dxn0GkSfeD
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 11, 2020
It’s good to keep pointing out Republican hypocrisy but I think it’s also important to truly accept that they don’t care. They really don’t care if they are hypocrites. In fact they already know they are
— LetsgotoSaturn (@LetsgotoS) November 11, 2020
So … the AP calls on which candidate has won a state are reliable? If so, I have some news. https://t.co/C0bjZc6ZZm
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 11, 2020
ivanka notes the AP has called alaska for her dad.
the AP has also called the election for biden. https://t.co/AEJ9hUVJCN
— David Mack (@davidmackau) November 11, 2020
Fuck, I want to marry this comment
— Salty_Snack (@katiekins1978) November 11, 2020
so glad we agree that The AP can call election victories. thank you.
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 11, 2020
Sooo…he has ticked up from 214 to 217.
There is NO hope for him.
WTF are YOU doing, Complicit Barbie?
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 11, 2020
.@AP also called the entire election for Joe Biden https://t.co/auamRJvUtq pic.twitter.com/oyemVCR5re
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 11, 2020
Oh, so the media can call elections then? You worthless grifter hypocrite.
— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) November 11, 2020
Uh oh – we’ve got another person relying on THE MEDIA, and not the vote certification, to decide who won an election. https://t.co/yEnfH3llJf
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 11, 2020
Concession coming soon then?
— David Pakman (@dpakman) November 11, 2020
Everyone is dunking on this, but it’s very simple. The media is allowed to call states that Donald Trump won. It is not allowed to call states that Donald Trump lost. I hope that clears everything up. https://t.co/zHoV4yFQWB
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 11, 2020
