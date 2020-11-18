‘Grow up’: Georgia elections chief accuses GOP politicians of ’emotional abuse’ with bogus voter fraud claims
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused Republican politicians of emotionally abusing the American public with ongoing, misleading claims of voter fraud.
On Tuesday, Raffensperger expressed concern about the election-related falsehoods Trump, his allies and Republican politicians are circulating on social media. According to Raffensperger, the unfounded claims are “playing with people’s emotions.” He described the behavior as emotional abuse as he advised them all to “grow up and start acting with integrity.”
“There’s just people who are really angry and they’re being spun up,” Raffensperger said, adding, “It’s really the spinners that should be ashamed for playing with people’s emotions. Politicians of both sides should never play with people’s emotions. It’s one thing to motivate people, I get that. But to spin people up and play with their emotions, it’s emotional abuse and they ought to grow up and start acting with integrity.”
Raffensperger’s remarks come as a recount takes place in the state of Georgia. Over the last two weeks, Trump has not only been responsible for circulating many of the baseless claims on social media but he has also attacked those who accurately say former Vice President Joe Biden won the election. In fact, he also attacked Raffensperger as he described him as a “Republican in name only (RINO).”
However, Raffensperger made it clear that his political affiliation has nothing to do with Trump’s spread of misinformation or the outcome of the election. His role is to ensure that all legal votes are included in the official count.
“I’m a Republican, I’m a conservative one, and I don’t like the idea that President Trump is not going to win,” Raffensperger said. “But at the end of the day, I want every voter to know we’re going to do our job and make sure every legal vote is counted.”
2020 Election
Trump’s unsettling purge of defense agencies comes at a vulnerable time for US national security
President Donald Trump’s recent firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and subsequent resignations from the department of four more top civilian officials – either in protest or under pressure – are raising alarms in Washington. All were replaced by people with questionable qualifications.
2020 Election
‘Grow up’: Georgia elections chief accuses GOP politicians of ’emotional abuse’ with bogus voter fraud claims
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused Republican politicians of emotionally abusing the American public with ongoing, misleading claims of voter fraud.
On Tuesday, Raffensperger expressed concern about the election-related falsehoods Trump, his allies and Republican politicians are circulating on social media. According to Raffensperger, the unfounded claims are "playing with people's emotions." He described the behavior as emotional abuse as he advised them all to "grow up and start acting with integrity."
2020 Election
Trump’s HHS instructs staff not to talk to Biden’s transition team — and to report any attempted conversations
CNN national correspondent Kristen Holmes reportedly spoke with Health and Human Service (HHS) staffers who were instructed Wednesday "that if anyone from President-elect Joe Biden's team contacts them, they are not to communicate with them and are to alert Deputy Surgeon General Rear Admiral Erica Schwartz of the communication per administration official."
As a follow-up, QC Roll Call correspondent Emily Kopp said she asked HHS Secretary Alex Azar about the communications request from the Trump team and "he didn't deny it."