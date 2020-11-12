‘Half-wit’ Texas senator mocked for not knowing Puerto Rico can’t vote in the presidential election
Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was shredded online after attacking the election count because there were thousands of votes that haven’t yet been counted in Puerto Rico.
As an elected official Cornyn should probably know that since it isn’t a state, Puerto Rico doesn’t get a say in the U.S. presidential election.
“Another example of why it is prudent to let the process run its course: Thousands of Uncounted Votes Found a Week After Election in Puerto Rico,” tweeted Cornyn including a report from the New York Times about 200 boxes of votes remaining.
Democrats would likely support an effort to bring Puerto Rico into the union and the territory would likely appreciate greater access to help after natural disasters like Hurricane Maria.
Cornyn was ridiculed for not knowing the rules for the state, something typically taught in middle school civics classes around the country. The Republican-run Lincoln Project issued a fact check:
Residents of Puerto Rico can’t vote in general Presidential elections… https://t.co/gd3rG3w179
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 12, 2020
Others mocked Cornyn with questions about the electoral votes for the non-state and suggestions to move all of Puerto Rico’s electoral votes over to Trump’s column.
Someone tell me how many electoral votes Puerto Rico gets? https://t.co/ZPLDGPmy6y
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 12, 2020
Oh my God! This changes everything!
We should move Puerto Rico's 0 electoral votes to Trump's column.
Okay, Biden still has 306; what happened?
— I'm Just A Girl (who voted) (@dawnlyndel) November 12, 2020
You can see the rest of the mockery in the tweets below:
Well, he's a complete hack, so probably.
— Jimmy the Osprey (@weathershore11) November 12, 2020
Are you really this ignorant? They don’t vote for president!
— Pat Fuller #EmbraceHope #WearAMask #BLM (@bannerite) November 12, 2020
AMEN! @JohnCornyn IS AN EMBARRASSMENT TO TEXAS 🤮🤬🤮🤬🤮🤬🤮
— Amy Baker (@aabaker_amy) November 12, 2020
— Jules (@jmreycroft) November 12, 2020
I was thinking the same thing here in Houston.😜
— Sonjia Taylor (@sonjia_taylor) November 12, 2020
You half-wit.
There are no presidential election ballots in Puerto Rico — they don't vote for president in Puerto Rico.
These ballots relate to local Puerto Rico election ballots.
— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) November 12, 2020
Are you really this dumb? pic.twitter.com/Uv11m8CJXt
— “G” #WeThePeople #Resist (@gbollmann01) November 12, 2020
Idiot senator from Texas seems unable to grasp that these are local elections in Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans can't vote in presidential elections. https://t.co/vxh8bv5IKN
— Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) November 12, 2020
BREAKING: @JohnCornyn says Puerto Rico should receive statehood, 5 House seats, 2 Senators, 7 Electoral Votes! https://t.co/N6ugqg0INj
— Charles Ghoul-ba (@charles_gaba) November 12, 2020
This is what happens when you are trying to own the Libs, and don't read past the headlines. Mr. @JohnCornyn , Puerto Rico is not allowed to vote in the Presidential Election. pic.twitter.com/6wGPh8BE6v
— Cherie ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@Paizleygrl) November 12, 2020
Thank you sir, and thank you for your support of making Puerto Rican votes count. Can I assume you will support a bill to provide statehood to Puerto Rico?
— Don "Big Chooch" Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 12, 2020
Bless your heart!
I guess we need to make Puerto Rico an official state to support your ignorant argument 🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/DLxazHgJsa
— Penny Casper-Morse (@DrunkonAquanet) November 12, 2020
I will take this as John Cornyn's acknowledgement that Puerto Rico, should they so choose, should have statehood. https://t.co/eZMoNya5Y8
— Adam Smith (@asmith83) November 12, 2020
Damn, you are a United States Senator. @JohnCornyn, yet you are disturbingly ignorant and uninformed. Everyone who knows basic civics knows that our fellow citizens in #PuertoRico are disenfranchised at the National level and can’t vote in a presidential election. Just STOP, fool https://t.co/57oiesFz2w
— Lou DiBella (@loudibella) November 12, 2020
Puerto Rican’s can’t vote in the general. How are you in Congress? pic.twitter.com/4JtDx0ltQF
— #RIPGOP ™ (@_ReaalAmerican_) November 12, 2020
Dear republicans: Puerto Rico isn’t a state. Holy fucking shit. @JohnCornyn
— jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) November 12, 2020
OMG, you're a US SENATOR and you seriously don't know that PR doesn't get to vote for our president?!
— Barbara Kleckner @🏡🐱🌊📖🎶 (@iwannago_higher) November 12, 2020
