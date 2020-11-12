Quantcast
‘Half-wit’ Texas senator mocked for not knowing Puerto Rico can’t vote in the presidential election

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sen. John Cornyn, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was shredded online after attacking the election count because there were thousands of votes that haven’t yet been counted in Puerto Rico.

As an elected official Cornyn should probably know that since it isn’t a state, Puerto Rico doesn’t get a say in the U.S. presidential election.

“Another example of why it is prudent to let the process run its course: Thousands of Uncounted Votes Found a Week After Election in Puerto Rico,” tweeted Cornyn including a report from the New York Times about 200 boxes of votes remaining.

Democrats would likely support an effort to bring Puerto Rico into the union and the territory would likely appreciate greater access to help after natural disasters like Hurricane Maria.

Cornyn was ridiculed for not knowing the rules for the state, something typically taught in middle school civics classes around the country. The Republican-run Lincoln Project issued a fact check:

Others mocked Cornyn with questions about the electoral votes for the non-state and suggestions to move all of Puerto Rico’s electoral votes over to Trump’s column.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
