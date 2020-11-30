Harris County GOP chair who assumed role after facing backlash for racist Facebook post resigns
The head of the Republican Party in Texas’ largest county has resigned after less than four months on the job.
Keith Nielsen, chairman of the GOP in Harris County, home to Houston, submitted a letter of resignation and the party’s secretary, Josh Flynn, said he received it Monday morning. It was unclear why Nielsen was stepping down, and the letter was not immediately available.
Nielsen was engulfed in controversy before he even became chairman. He won the job in March, but as he prepared to take office this summer, he faced widespread condemnation for posting a Facebook graphic juxtaposing a Martin Luther King Jr. quote with a banana, which could be read as an allusion to equating Black people with monkeys, a well-worn racist trope. He initially said he would forfeit the job but reneged, taking office in early August.
Nielsen’s resignation is effective immediately, according to Rolando Garcia, a member of the party’s advisory board. The county party’s executive committee will pick Nielsen’s successor.
Once a battleground, Harris County has become increasingly blue in recent elections. President-elect Joe Biden carried it by 13 percentage points in the Nov. 3 election, a slightly larger margin than Hillary Clinton did four years earlier.
2020 Election
Trump lawyer calls for DHS whistleblower to be ‘taken out a dawn and shot’ during Newsmax appearance
President Trump’s campaign lawyer and former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova said that fired Trump cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs should be executed for saying that the election was the “most secure in United States history,” The Bulwark reported Monday.
diGenova made the comments while appearing on the Howie Carr show, which simulcasts on Newsmax. He also took potshots at Krebs during a wheels-off segment full of false claims about how the election had been "rigged."
2020 Election
Michele Malkin live-tweets a dead cause in Arizona
This was a split screen for the ages. On one half, you had Arizona’s conservative Republican governor Doug Ducey solemnly certifying the official results of his state’s election, which included an electoral victory for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. On the other half, there was this lunatic lady named Michelle Malkin live tweeting from a hotel ballroom sprinkled with people hallucinating about undoing what had just been done in the real world.
To be fair, Malkin is a wicked smart lunatic lady, who rakes in lots of money dishing xenophobia and other sources of right-wing rage for low-information patriots. So Malkin may just have been monetizing a little manufactured madness. But it was mad.
2020 Election
‘Good riddance’: Progressives welcome Ajit Pai’s departure from FCC as great news
Digital rights groups applauded the news Monday that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai—known for his efforts to destroy net neutrality and his fealty to corporate telecom interests—will resign his powerful post when President Donald Trump leaves office in January.
"His callous attack on net neutrality and blatant coddling of Big Telecom monopolies sparked the largest cross-partisan online backlash in the modern era."—Evan Greer, Fight for the Future"Ajit Pai will go down in history as one of the most corrupt government officials of the century," Fight for the Future deputy director Evan Greer said in a statement. "His callous attack on net neutrality and blatant coddling of Big Telecom monopolies sparked the largest cross-partisan online backlash in the modern era. As he fades into the background, his smug demeanor and giant Reese's mug will become cautionary memes—reminding internet users what happens when we don't hold our government accountable."