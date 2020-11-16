Quantcast
Hate-motivated crimes surged 21 percent during Trump’s presidency: FBI

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump. (Christos S / Shutterstock.com)

An FBI report released Monday reveals hate crimes under President Donald Trump are surging.

For all of 2019, the latest results available, hate-motivated murders more than doubled, and hate crimes hit their highest level since 2008, when George W. Bush was president. For President Trump’s first three years in office hate crimes surged a staggering 21%.

“The latest rise in hate crime signals a new brutal landscape, where targeted attacks against rotating victim groups not only result in spikes, but increases are also being driven by a more widely dispersed rise in the most violent offenses,” Brian Levin, executive director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, told Voice of America (VOA).

The FBI reports there were “7,314 criminal incidents and 8,559 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.”

Criminal incidents involving race, ethnicity, or ancestry made up the majority of the crimes, at 57.6%. Religion-based bias crimes were the second-highest, at 20.6% of the total.

Sexual orientation (16.7%) and gender identity (2.7%) bias crimes combined were the third- highest, at 19.4%.

Disability bias crimes comprised 2.0%, and gender bias crimes just under one percent.

Hate-motivated homicides have increased every year since Trump became President.

“Hate-motivated homicides more than doubled to a record 51, driven by attacks carried out by white supremacists, including an August 2019 massacre at an El Paso supermarket which left 23 people dead,” VOA adds.

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism reveals “racist killers dominated the overall category of ‘extremist motivated’ homicides with a total higher than that of all extremist killings combined for 2018.”

Hate-driven aggravated assaults are now at their highest point in nearly two decades, since 2001.

The “Trump effect” on America and hate-motivated violence is not new. A 2016 study by the Southern Poverty Law Center found “almost 900 incidents of harassment following Donald Trump’s win in the US presidential election,” the BBC reported.

“Hate crimes reportedly jumped by 226 percent in counties that hosted Trump campaign rallies,” Vox reported last year.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump has no chance of staying in the White House — according to members of Bush’s 2000 Florida recount team

Published

1 min ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump is seeking to overturn the election won by President-elect Joe Biden, but members of former President George W. Bush's legal team say they don't see a path toward victory for his cause - in large part because there's no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“You can’t just say, ‘This election’s tainted, throw it out,’” said Benjamin Ginsberg, national counsel for Bush’s 2000 campaign. “You have to have some specificity, and so far, they’re sorely lacking in specificity. Their airplane crashed on takeoff because they forgot to add fuel.”

Ginsberg did not see the cases going before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Minnesota GOP leader urged to resign after failing to inform Democrats of COVID-19 outbreak at statehouse

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

The top Republican in the Minnesota Senate is facing calls to step down over his mishandling of a coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party called for him to resign from his leadership post, reported the Star Tribune.

“[Republican caucus members] engaged in high-risk behaviors," said DFL Senate Leader Susan Kent. "[Gazelka] misled Minnesotans about their actions and they have made excuses instead of being accountable.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Biden’s presidency could be the ‘last gasp’ of democracy — unless Democrats dump neoliberal economics: Thom Hartmann

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

America is in limbo.

There is the good: Joe Biden is president-elect. He has defeated Donald Trump, winning the highest percentage of eligible voters since Richard Nixon in 1972. Biden also received the highest number of votes in American history — approximately 77 million. It is clear that the American people have given Biden a mandate to lead the country into a better future.

As expected, Donald Trump continues to claim, against all evidence to the contrary, that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him through "voter fraud" and is attempting to use the courts to overturn the election results. To this point these efforts have completely failed. Biden has announced a committee of esteemed experts who will lead the country's efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer recently announced that it has developed a vaccine against the coronavirus which should be ready for mass distribution in 2021. Despite all of Donald Trump and his movement's assaults on the country's democracy, social cohesion and even its future, there is a sense that President Biden could both return the country to "normalcy" and then make it better and stronger.

Continue Reading
 
 
