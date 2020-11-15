‘He won because…’ — Trump edges toward accepting Biden victory
President Donald Trump appeared to edge closer towards acknowledging his election defeat in a tweet on Sunday morning, as he again railed against supposed mass fraud in the vote won by challenger Joe Biden.
“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company,” Trump tweeted in his clearest yet admission of defeat.
Trump has refused to concede the election, and repeatedly said he intended to overturn the result through legal cases — though no evidence of mass fraud in the November 3 election has been found.
But the first two words of his Sunday tweet — two days after a slip in which he said “time will tell” if he remains president — seemed to bring him another step closer to admitting defeat.
Thousands of Trump supporters rallied in Washington on Saturday, backing his claims of fraud, with clashes erupting in the evening with rival protesters.
At least 20 people were arrested, reports said, including four for firearm violations and one for assault on a police officer.
Trump himself made a drive-past of the rally in his armored motorcade, on his way to play golf, smiling through his limousine window to wild cheers and signs saying “Best prez ever” and “Trump 2020: Keep America Great.”
Many of Trump’s tweets over the weekend alleging the election was rigged against him have been tagged by Twitter as containing “disputed” information.
2020 Election
John Bolton rips election fraud claim: ‘A conspiracy so vast and so successful that there’s no evidence of it’
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday threw cold water on the idea that Democrats had conspired to steal the election from President Donald Trump.
"I think it's very important for leaders of the Republican Party to explain to our voters, who are not as stupid as the Democrats think that, in fact, Trump has lost the election and that his claims of election fraud are baseless," Bolton told ABC's Martha Raddatz.
The former ambassador noted that Trump's lawsuits have "failed consistently" to overturn the election results.
"Where's the evidence?" he wondered. "I think as every day goes by, it's clearer and clearer, there isn't any evidence."
2020 Election
Trump family facing cash crunch as lenders say they are wary of dealing with ousted president: WSJ
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump will be walking into a financial morass when he leaves office and resumes control of the Trump Organization that is deeply in debt and will likely see revenues decrease with the president no longer able to count on tax dollars flowing into his properties to pay for his entourage when he visits.
With the New York Times previously reporting that the president is facing over $400 million in debt coming due soon -- some of it personally guaranteed by Trump -- the Journal is reporting a cash crunch may force the family to sell off some properties to retire debt at a time when lenders will likely keep their distance with the Trump Organization facing investigations in New York.
2020 Election
‘We are the firewall’: Senate Republicans prepare to make a stand in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia Republicans still aren’t acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. But they are raising the specter of his incoming administration’s agenda to rally conservatives ahead of the high-stakes Jan. 5 runoffs.At a joint event Friday, U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue promoted the same message about the battle for control of the Senate: A defeat to Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia would hand the nation’s keys over to Biden and the Democrats.“Make no mistake. We are the firewall, not just for the U.S. Senate, but for the future of our country,” said Loeffle... (more…)