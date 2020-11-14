Here’s where Donald Trump’s recount fundraising could really be going

As it became increasingly unlikely that President Donald Trump would be elected for a second term, his campaign team began sending out flurries of emails urging Trump supporters to donate to the president’s legal fund to stop Democrats from “stealing the election.”

The stir of panic sent high-strung Trump supporters into overdrive and now many of them are donating to aid in the president’s legal battle. Although the Trump campaign has raised a substantial amount of money in the past week, it is being reported that there is a strong possibility the funds will not be used for the purpose his supporters think. Trump is vowing to contest the results of the election, but the disclaimer added to his presidential campaign emails suggests the president may have other plans for the money he is generating, according to a new report published ABC-13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has promised to contest President-elect Joe Biden’s win in court. But the fine print indicates much of the money donated to support that effort since Election Day has instead paid down campaign debt, replenished the Republican National Committee and, more recently, helped get Save America, a new political action committee Trump founded, off the ground.

Paul S. Ryan, a veteran campaign finance attorney with the non-profit organization, Common Cause, weighed in on the financial windfall the campaign may receive from the influx of donation.

“This is a slush fund. That’s the bottom line,” Ryan explained. “Trump may just continue to string out this meritless litigation in order to fleece his own supporters of their money and use it in the coming years to pad his own lifestyle while teasing a 2024 candidacy.”

The report also breaks down of the purpose of Trump’s new “Save America” political action committee and how the campaign will be distributing funds from the campaign donations to the new initiative.

It reads: “A detailed breakdown of how contributions are split up shows that 60% of any donation now goes to Save America PAC. The next 40% goes to an RNC account. It’s only once a donor reaches the maximum contribution limit for each group – $5,000 for Trump’s PAC and $35,000 for the RNC – that money will spill into legal accounts for Trump and the RNC, according to campaign finance attorneys who have reviewed the details of the arrangement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Trump’s continued efforts to undermine the outcome of the election, multiple states have already dismissed many of his post-election lawsuits.