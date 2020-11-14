Here’s where Donald Trump’s recount fundraising could really be going
As it became increasingly unlikely that President Donald Trump would be elected for a second term, his campaign team began sending out flurries of emails urging Trump supporters to donate to the president’s legal fund to stop Democrats from “stealing the election.”
The stir of panic sent high-strung Trump supporters into overdrive and now many of them are donating to aid in the president’s legal battle. Although the Trump campaign has raised a substantial amount of money in the past week, it is being reported that there is a strong possibility the funds will not be used for the purpose his supporters think. Trump is vowing to contest the results of the election, but the disclaimer added to his presidential campaign emails suggests the president may have other plans for the money he is generating, according to a new report published ABC-13.
Trump has promised to contest President-elect Joe Biden’s win in court. But the fine print indicates much of the money donated to support that effort since Election Day has instead paid down campaign debt, replenished the Republican National Committee and, more recently, helped get Save America, a new political action committee Trump founded, off the ground.
Paul S. Ryan, a veteran campaign finance attorney with the non-profit organization, Common Cause, weighed in on the financial windfall the campaign may receive from the influx of donation.
“This is a slush fund. That’s the bottom line,” Ryan explained. “Trump may just continue to string out this meritless litigation in order to fleece his own supporters of their money and use it in the coming years to pad his own lifestyle while teasing a 2024 candidacy.”
The report also breaks down of the purpose of Trump’s new “Save America” political action committee and how the campaign will be distributing funds from the campaign donations to the new initiative.
It reads: “A detailed breakdown of how contributions are split up shows that 60% of any donation now goes to Save America PAC. The next 40% goes to an RNC account. It’s only once a donor reaches the maximum contribution limit for each group – $5,000 for Trump’s PAC and $35,000 for the RNC – that money will spill into legal accounts for Trump and the RNC, according to campaign finance attorneys who have reviewed the details of the arrangement.”
Despite Trump’s continued efforts to undermine the outcome of the election, multiple states have already dismissed many of his post-election lawsuits.
2020 Election
‘No one here is going to forget’: New York social scene wants nothing to do with returning Jared and Ivanka
According to a report from CNN, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will likely not be welcomed back with open arms into Manhattan high society after their four years serving in the White House under Donald Trump -- and may choose to move to Florida instead.
Contrasting the cheers of New Yorkers who flooded the streets when it was announced the president would only be serving one term, with the president's disparaging comments about the city he once called home, the report states locals -- including some who once graced the same circles as Jared and Ivanka -- plan to give them the cold shoulder.
2020 Election
Trump supporters at war with each other over whether the president should concede: report
On Saturday, The Washington Post profiled several Trump supporters in the aftermath of the president's election loss, and found a growing split in them on whether to continue denying the legitimacy of the election results, or admit Joe Biden is the winner and move on to fight another day.
"Many Trump voters say it would seem out of character for the president to make a concession speech. As of Friday, bettors on PredictIt, an online prediction market, put the chance that Trump would concede anytime soon at just 9 percent," reported Marc Fisher, Christine Spolar, and Hannah Knowles. "Still, some Trump supporters believe he is hurting the country by making false claims about fraud."
2020 Election
Giuliani is dismantling Donald Trump campaign’s legal plans to contest election results
Rudy Giuliani may be President Donald Trump's personal attorney, but his presidential campaign is reportedly not pleased with his involvement in the post-election legal battle. For months, the president had been setting the stage to contest the results of the presidential election by claiming that the results would be rigged due to widespread voter fraud. But now, Giuliani threatens to dismantle it all.
It was announced on Friday that Trump placed Giuliani in charge of the election lawsuits — a new development his campaign team is not thrilled about. Some of Trump's advisors have even described Giuliani as a "counterproductive" presence in what is already being described as an uphill, and nearly impossible, battle.