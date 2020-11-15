Here’s why people are worried Donald Trump will resign before Joe Biden takes office in January
An opinion columnist at The Hill has predicted that after pardoning people in his inner circle, “Trump will resign from the presidency before his term officially ends, and he will be pardoned by Vice President Pence, when Pence becomes president.”
Columnist Brent Budowsky explains, “A presidential pardon by Pence would not offer protection from cases originating in states, but those cases will be far more manageable if they are not sunk into a morass of federal cases that only a federal pardon can protect him from.”
Without a federal pardon, Budowsky continues, Trump will almost certainly spend his coming years stuck in federal cases that not only threaten his freedom, but also his ability to secure lucrative multibillion-dollar business deals capitalizing off of his presidency and media savvy.
However, Trump would remain on the hook for criminal investigations on the state level.
Sarah Palin snaps at Obama for linking her to the ‘anti-intellectual’ wing of the GOP
In an interview with the right-wing Newsmax TV, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) attacked former President Barack Obama for calling her out as part of the Republican Party's "anti-intellectual" wing.
"It's kind of pleasurable to know that I've been living rent-free in his head for 12 years," said Palin. "The movement that he still cannot accept nor understand ... that movement was all about giving the voiceless a voice, empowering people who are fed up, want accountability in their government, want a smaller, smarter government, things that he just hasn't been able to grasp."
She added that neither party cared for her, or Trump, because they were "rogue" figures who challenged the establishment.
Understanding the Trump voters: Here’s why nobody is doing it right
Based on the last two presidential elections, there is clearly a failure in reporting, polling and understanding of almost half of America. Perhaps liberals would simply like to govern and run for office by only mobilizing their half of the population and overlooking that other half, but I would imagine this country won't get closer to equal opportunity with that type of thinking. It's true that much of the divisive language comes from Trump supporters who seems to enjoy Trump's deplorable approach to life and politics. Does that embody every single person who voted for Donald Trump in the last two elections? If you think that, then you are as lost as the narrow reporting and polling I have witnessed during the last four years.This article first appeared in Salon.
Trump tweeted the names of his Giuliani-led legal team — and hilarity ensued: ‘Can’t stop laughing’
President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, announced his legal team on Saturday evening.
"I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!" Trump tweeted.