HHS secretary says he will cooperate with Biden on pandemic ‘if there’s a transition’

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday confirmed that the Trump administration has so far refused to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team despite the ongoing pandemic.

During an appearance on CNBC, Azar was asked if the government’s COVID-19 task force had a policy in place allowing it to communicate with the Biden transition team.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump’s HHS secretary responded by suggesting that there would not be a transition of power.

“If there’s a transition and that will be determined by the GSA,” Azar said, “we are prepared for any transition and will ensure that it is a professional and cooperative one because our first and foremost mission is protecting the American people’s health and welfare.”