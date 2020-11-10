HHS secretary says he will cooperate with Biden on pandemic ‘if there’s a transition’
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday confirmed that the Trump administration has so far refused to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team despite the ongoing pandemic.
During an appearance on CNBC, Azar was asked if the government’s COVID-19 task force had a policy in place allowing it to communicate with the Biden transition team.
President Donald Trump’s HHS secretary responded by suggesting that there would not be a transition of power.
“If there’s a transition and that will be determined by the GSA,” Azar said, “we are prepared for any transition and will ensure that it is a professional and cooperative one because our first and foremost mission is protecting the American people’s health and welfare.”
‘Oh honey, not EVERY Tuesday’: Eric Trump roasted for telling supporters to vote one week after election
Eric Trump on Tuesday became the subject of brutal mockery after he published an apparently pre-scheduled tweet in which he encouraged President Donald Trump's supporters to go out and vote one week after the election had ended.
"Minnesota get out and vote!!!" Trump wrote in a tweet that was hastily deleted shortly after being published.
Trump's tweet was instantly ridiculed -- and many Twitter users reignited the debate over whether he or Donald Trump Jr. was the "dumber" Trump son.
‘You lost – get out’: Trump ridiculed for celebratory all-cap ‘WE WILL WIN!’ tweet
To buck up his fans after the election slipped away from him with President-elect Joe Biden now ready to move into the Oval Office, Donald Trump tweeted out "WE WILL WIN!" on Tuesday morning that prompted many commentators to point out that, no, "You lost."
The president is currently pushing for legal remedies at the state level over his election loss -- that have been fruitless so far -- but that didn't keep him from predicting he will come out on top despite all evidence to the contrary.
The president was reminded of that this morning if he bothered to read the responses to his tweet, as you can see below:
Some of the GOP’s biggest donors aren’t sold on bankrolling Trump’s legal battle over the election
President Donald Trump is aggressively seeking substantial donations o cover the costs of his legal battles in hopes of overturning the election results, but the Republican Party's biggest donors are not too thrilled about funding the president's legal war.
In fact, some have donors have already turned their focus to more pressing, and relatively realistic, such as the Georgia runoff which could ultimately decide the future of the U.S. Senate.