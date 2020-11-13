His agency declared 2020 election ‘most secure in history.’ Trump ordered him fired. DHS chief refused.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) this week declared the 2020 election the “most secure in American history.” President Donald Trump ordered Chad Wolf, the Dept. of Homeland Security acting Secretary, to fire the agency’s chief, Chris Krebs. Wolf reportedly has refused.

“The White House on Wednesday evening instructed Wolf to fire Krebs after he openly dismissed claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election,” the New York Post reports.

“He gave us a bunch of reasons why he didn’t want to do it and he said no,” a senior White House official told The Post about Wolf’s refusal.

A White House official told the Post Trump’s order to fire Krebs “was the president saying, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s giving me grief before the election and now he’s saying there’s nothing wrong in the world?’”

Krebs, who is considered the country’s top U.S. cybersecurity official, has said he expected to be fired, Reuters reports.