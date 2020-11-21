Historian: German denazification has lessons on how to deal with post-Trump America
Over the last four years, President Donald Trump’s White House has been riddled with scandals, lawsuits, and other incriminating claims with evidence to support wrongdoing. But due to presidential protections, no one has been able to hold Trump accountable for his actions. As more evidence continues to mount against the president and many White House officials within his administration, calls for prosecution have become more profound.
In fact, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris weighed in on Trump’s legal battles as she admitted that if she were president, her administration would prosecute Trump. So is there a real possibility the president and his allies could face consequences for their actions? A Washington Post editorial breaks offers a realistic perspective on whether or not this could occur.
According to the op-ed, there are liberal concerns about President-elect Joe Biden taking the high road and moving forward without a backward glance at Trump and his administration despite repeated violations of the Hatch Act. The editorial also raises awareness about the dangerous precedent that could be established if Biden ultimately refuses to prosecute Trump and members of his administration.
If Trump and his associates are not prosecuted, they argue, it might set a devastating precedent. Others worry that the desire to prosecute Trump could amount to no more than “vengeance” that would further erode democratic norms. This vigorous debate on the left asks how we as a nation can get to the bottom of the Trump administration’s criminal behavior, while also ensuring that no future administration can act in such a manner again.
The piece went on to offer a comparison of Germany’s denazification period to the impending post-Trump era of the United States. Since Trump’s support base is still relatively solid, there are concerns about how a Trump prosecution could further polarize the nation. The columnist also noted that denazification in Germany took decades. So, it may require an extended period of time before polarization ends.
