Quantcast
Connect with us

How election disinformation fears came true for state officials

Published

1 min ago

on

The disinformation scenario that local election officials feared months ago has come true: President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud have been picked up by many state and local Republican officials across the country, and polls now show that more than two-thirds of GOP voters believe the 2020 election was neither free nor fair.Ten state attorneys general signed an amicus brief two weeks ago supporting the president’s unsuccessful bid to block an extension for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. And state lawmakers from South Carolina wrote a letter in support of court challenges that h…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here’s the real reason Donald Trump won’t concede

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Joe Biden has decisively won the presidency. There is no way for Trump to overturn the results of the election, and his campaign’s post-election lawsuits have gotten dismissed left and right.

That hasn’t stopped him from launching an “Official Election Defense Fund” and bombarding his supporters with fundraising appeals to supposedly finance the campaign’s ongoing litigation.

But the fine print tells a very different story.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hospitals charge up to 1,800% more for services than they cost: study

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Hospitals in the United States charge patients as much as 1,800% more than their costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study.

This article first appeared in Salon.

The 100 most expensive hospitals in the United States charge between $1,129 and $1,808 for every $100 of their costs, according to a study by National Nurses United, the largest nurses union in the country.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘It’s over’: Michigan GOP House member defies Trump by saying there was no election fraud in his state

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 22, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "Inside Politics" with host Dana Bash, Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) insisted that there was no election fraud in his state and that it is time for Donald Trump to accept that he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Breaking with the president who has been insisting that the election was stolen from him, Upton bluntly stated: "It's over."

Asked by the CNN host what is going on in his state, Upton got right to the point.

"You know what? The voters have spoken," he began. "No one has come up with any evidence of fraud or abuse. All 83 counties have certified their own election results. Those will be officially tabulated or should be tomorrow. We expect that process moves forward and let the voters, not the politicians, speak."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE