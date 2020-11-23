How to handle discussing politics during the holidays
Q: With the holidays around the corner, should you discuss politics?A: We negotiate politics across our interpersonal relationships everyday, whether they be familial, romantic, platonic and professional. There are certain family dynamics we’re cognizant of. We sometimes frame our approach with our partners differently from, say, with close friends; and our co-workers receive a more curated version of ourselves. Discussing politics over the holidays is just an extension of our daily routine and maintenance of relationships.Allow political discourse to happen organically — it usually does. Asce…
UN: Ghosn entitled to reparations for ‘arbitrary’ detention in Japan
The former boss of carmaker Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, should receive compensation from Japan because his detention there lacked legal grounds and ran counter to fair trial rules, a panel of UN human rights experts has found."The deprivation of liberty of Carlos Ghosn from 19 November 2018 to 5 March 2019 and from 4 to 25 April 2019 ... was arbitrary," the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said in a report that was published on Monday in Geneva.Ghosn, who once led the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance, was arrested in November 2018 and has been charged with breach of trust and falsify... (more…)
Oxford vaccine news gives hope as US plans mass rollout
The developers of a coronavirus vaccine in Britain on Monday claimed success after mass testing, as the United States announced plans to give jabs to 20 million people before the end of the year to combat surging infections.
AstraZeneca and Oxford University said their drug had proved on average 70 percent effective at stopping the virus after trying it on 23,000 people, days after tests of two other drugs suggested they had more than 90 percent effectiveness.
The bright news on vaccines comes as Europe and the Americas battle rising caseloads that are pushing health systems to the brink, forcing governments to issue stay at home orders and close businesses even as the crucial Christmas period approaches.