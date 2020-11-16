Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua as a record-breaking Category 5 storm
Central America braced for its second major hurricane in as many weeks as Hurricane Iota, now a record-setting Category 5 storm, roared ashore in Nicaragua Monday night.The storm made landfall in nearly exactly the same place as Eta, a Category 4 hurricane that battered the area two weeks ago. Iota is forecast to bring catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge as high as 20 feet, and nearly two feet of rain to Central America.Eta’s death toll is 150 and still rising, including a Guatemalan village with dozens of residents that was wiped off the map by a devastating mudslide.Iota was mov…
COVID-19
Supreme Court declines to order virus safety steps for vulnerable Texas inmates
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to order Texas officials to beef up safety measures at a Southeast Texas prison where 20 inmates have died from COVID-19.Two at-risk inmates at the Wallace Pack Unit, which houses geriatric and medically vulnerable prisoners, asked the high court to reinstate a trial judge’s September order requiring safety steps that included disinfecting common areas, providing inmates with cleaning supplies, conducting weekly testing and enforcing social distancing and a face mask mandate.The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay blocking the ... (more…)
2020 Election
A Georgia GOP clash over Trump’s defeat deepens with attacks on the vote
ATLANTA — Georgia’s top elections official forcefully debunked conspiracy theories furthered by President Donald Trump, delivering his sharpest rebuke yet to fellow Republicans leveling unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a string of Facebook posts over the weekend that picked apart the narrative of systemic irregularities with the November ballot, and followed up Monday in an interview urging Georgians to trust the integrity of the state’s manual recount even if they don’t like the outcome.“Results so far have been lining up very, very close... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Biden must keep his word to end Trump’s nightmare policies toward Haiti and its people
President-elect Joe Biden is inheriting a world of trouble. The Middle East is a persistent security hotspot. China seeks to be the center of the economic universe. In addition, European allies, rebuffed and insulted by the outgoing Trump administration must be assured that the United States, once again, has their backs.Closer to home, Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro hasn’t budged from power, and Cuba still is repressive Cuba.Then there’s Haiti. It must not be an afterthought.President Jovenel Moïse has been ruling, disastrously, by decree since dismissing Parliament in January. Just recent... (more…)