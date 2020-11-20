‘I tried my best to kill him’: American hero recalls tackling Thalys train attacker
One of three Americans acclaimed as heroes for tackling an alleged Islamic State gunman aboard a Paris-bound train testified at the man’s trial Friday that he tried to kill him.
Alek Skarlatos told the Paris court that he yanked a pistol from the attacker’s hand, turned it on him and pulled the trigger but that the gun did not fire.
“I was honestly trying my best to kill or restrain him,” Skarlatos said.
The attack suspect, Ayoub El Khazzani, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted of attempted terrorist murder. The 31-year-old Moroccan is being tried with three suspected accomplices.
The recollections in court this week from passengers who disarmed the attacker on the train from Amsterdam have highlighted the split-second decisions that foiled what could have become a mass slaughter. The passengers’ heroics on Aug. 21, 2015 inspired Clint Eastwood to direct a Hollywood movie reenacting the dramatic events: “The 15:17 to Paris.”
Skarlatos and two other longtime friends were vacationing together. They grew up together in California. One of the friends, Spencer Stone, managed to pin down the attacker in a stranglehold. Skarlatos moved in, too, joined by another passenger once the gunman was on the ground.
He “was surprisingly difficult to control,” Skarlatos testified.
With the attacker under control, the train rerouted to Arras, in northern France, where El Khazzani was arrested.
Authorities say El Khazzani boarded the train in Brussels armed with the Kalashnikov, nine clips with 30 rounds each, an automatic pistol and a cutter.
Once aboard the train, El Khazzani lingered in a restroom between cars, where two other passengers confronted him, and then emerged bare-chested with his weapons.
(AP)
Breaking Banner
Here’s why Trump isn’t arguing election fraud in court
There seems to be a real disconnect between the claims of widespread fraud, a stolen election and illegal voting made by President Donald Trump and his allies and the actual claims formally made by his lawyers in court.
Both Trump in his Twitter feed and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in her press conferences have made allegations of broad-based election fraud. But under questioning from judges in Arizona and Pennsylvania, Trump’s lawyers have backed away from actually asserting fraud. Despite Trump’s allegations to the contrary, his lawyers have acknowledged that they are not claiming that dead people voted or that occasional computer glitches were part of a deliberate conspiracy.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s legal team humiliated after confusing Michigan with Minnesota in election fraud affidavit
You just cannot make this stuff up.
Donald Trump’s crack legal team Thursday filed a lawsuit alleging Michigan fraud that cited a list of seemingly irregular township voting percentages. Unfortunately, the data in a supporting affidavit might have more persuasive had it not come from two states away in Minnesota.
Yes, it appears “MI” for Michigan is easily confused by “MN” for Minnesota if the lawyers on your “elite strike force” legal team aren’t actually all that elite. In this case, the grievous error was flagged by none other than Powerline.com, a blog authored by some extremely conservative attorneys.
2020 Election
Trump thanked his sister for her support after getting duped by a Twitter parody – now she says she is ‘annoyed’
President Donald J. Trump retweeted an article Friday that was posted by a Twitter user that claimed to be his older sister Elizabeth Trump Grau. However, it a fake account.
The article the president retweeted was from the ultra right-wing website waynedupree.com, according to VICE News. The piece praised Grau for "breaking years of carefully-guarded silence to step forward and vociferously defend Trump."