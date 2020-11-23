In a high-tech world, CB radio lives on in the world of trucking
A “bear” is a police officer, while a “bear in the air” or an “eye in the sky” means an aircraft monitoring traffic on the highway above. CB radio chatter is packed with colourful terms that are familiar to most outside the trucking community from TV shows or movies such as “Over the Top,” with Sylvester Stalone.CB stands for “citizens band,” a land mobile radio system that allows short-distance person-to-person bidirectional voice communication.While most people use smartphones these days, CB is still useful for some communities, particularly professional tractor-trailer drivers.In the United…
How to handle discussing politics during the holidays
Q: With the holidays around the corner, should you discuss politics?A: We negotiate politics across our interpersonal relationships everyday, whether they be familial, romantic, platonic and professional. There are certain family dynamics we’re cognizant of. We sometimes frame our approach with our partners differently from, say, with close friends; and our co-workers receive a more curated version of ourselves. Discussing politics over the holidays is just an extension of our daily routine and maintenance of relationships.Allow political discourse to happen organically — it usually does. Asce... (more…)
UN: Ghosn entitled to reparations for ‘arbitrary’ detention in Japan
The former boss of carmaker Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, should receive compensation from Japan because his detention there lacked legal grounds and ran counter to fair trial rules, a panel of UN human rights experts has found."The deprivation of liberty of Carlos Ghosn from 19 November 2018 to 5 March 2019 and from 4 to 25 April 2019 ... was arbitrary," the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said in a report that was published on Monday in Geneva.Ghosn, who once led the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance, was arrested in November 2018 and has been charged with breach of trust and falsify... (more…)