Iranian president points finger at US and Israel for murder of physicist

Published

2 hours ago

on

Iran’s arch-enemies, the United States and Israel, are behind the fatal attack on nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, President Hassan Rowhani said on Saturday.”Once again, imperialism and its Zionist mercenaries caused bloodshed and the death of an Iranian scientist,” he said.According to Rowhani, this “terrorist attack” merely proves the fear of Iran’s enemies about the country’s technological progress.However, the murder will not prevent the country from continuing Fakhrizadeh’s path with even greater commitment, the president said on state television.The head of Iran’s nuclear agency, Al…

2020 was the year Melania Trump’s mask cracked for good

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

This story is part of a series on good things that happened in 2020. Read them all here.

"They say I'm complicit, I'm the same like him, I support him, I don't say enough, I don't do enough where I am," I heard First Lady Melania Trump complaining in an audio clip recorded surreptitiously by her former confidant and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in the summer of 2018. The clip was then released on October 1, 2020, in support of Wolkoff's tell-all book, which I will not read.
2020 Election

Trump considering trolling Biden inauguration with 2024 campaign event: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may be leaving the White House in the very near future, but it does not look like he will be going away, as promised, anytime soon.

The lame duck president is already strategizing for a 2024 presidential run to regain control of the White House, according to The Daily Beast. The publication reports that insiders close to the situation have revealed details about the president's latest plot.

It appears Trump has no intention of moving on from the presidential election defeat. While most former presidents move on with their lives after leaving the White House, insiders suggest Trump is ultimately trying to stay in the spotlight. The president's assessment is reportedly based on television ratings as opposed to actual professional experience and the ability to effectively govern the country.

2020 Election

Something sketchy happened when Kelly Loeffler’s husband dumped his own stock this spring

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the ultra-wealthy unelected Georgia senator facing a runoff election this January that may determine control of the U.S. Senate, came under the scrutiny of government and Senate investigators this spring amid press reports of stock trades made after she attended a private briefing in January about the coronavirus pandemic.
