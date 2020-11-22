‘Irresponsible’: Chuck Todd crushed for saying ‘it looks like Joe Biden is going to be the apparent winner’
NBC host Chuck Todd faced a firestorm on Twitter on Sunday over his choice of words calling President-elect Joe Biden the “apparent winner.”
During his weekly Meet the Press program, Todd offered no pushback as Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) falsely claimed that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “started with no evidence and ended with no evidence.”
Instead, Todd moved on to a question about the refusal by General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy to allow Biden’s transition to formally begin.
“I just want to confirm, you believe the head of GSA tomorrow morning at this point ought to say the transition needs to begin?” Todd asked Cramer. “It looks like Joe Biden is going to be the apparent winner. Yes, there’s more to go through.”
He continued: “If this is what the head of GSA said, ‘Yes, there’s still more to go through but it looks like Joe Biden’s the apparent winner, let’s allow the transition process to begin.’ Should that be what happens tomorrow morning?”
Todd’s words triggered a backlash on Twitter, where some called for him to be fired. But others argued that the NBC host had simply asked a question.
“Chuck Todd is a center-right Republican, fascism enabler masquerading as a serious journalist,” Murshed Zaheed wrote. “He is an embarrassment to @NBCPolitics.”
“Chuck Todd is a fucking disgrace,” Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko chimed in.
“Completely fucking insane and predictable,” Matt Negrin opined.
Watch the video and read some of the responses below.
it looks like the earth might revolve around the sun, just another few hundred years' worth of data to collect and we can nail this thing
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 22, 2020
Chuck Todd is a center-right Republican, fascism enabler masquerading as a serious journalist. He is an embarrassment to @NBCPolitics
— Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz) November 22, 2020
Chuck Todd is a fucking disgrace.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 22, 2020
Completely fucking insane and predictable
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) November 22, 2020
So damned irresponsible. Should be disqualifying @NBCNews. @ChuckTodd should be off the air.
— RayWoodson2.0 (@RWoodson20) November 22, 2020
Dear @NBCNews, please fire Chuck Todd. He’s worse than useless. His journalistic malpractice is harming your reputation, journalism in general, and the American people. Please end this.
— George Casales (@casalesj) November 22, 2020
Not defending the interview, but that specific quote is taken out of context. Todd framed it in a question, asking if the head of the GSA “ought to say” it and move ahead with the transition.
— Cory Bergman (@corybe) November 22, 2020
ffs deal with this, @NBCNews.
— Kim Masters (@kimmasters) November 22, 2020
Why is Chuck Todd employed? This is a serious question.
— Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) November 22, 2020
"looks like" "going to be" "apparent winner"
What the fuck is this Chuck Todd? https://t.co/NTvPHf3hFw
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) November 22, 2020
Why does @chucktodd think it's fair and balanced to give fascist, racist authoritarians time to spread disinformation about the 2020 election?
Joe Biden won. There's no question. @MeetThePress is a joke.
— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) November 22, 2020
.@mattmfm should delete this misleading tweet: @chucktodd was clearly and correctly quoting the statute which requires the GSA to “ascertain” an “apparent” winner. He was asking his R Senator guest whether the GSA should make that statement. https://t.co/vOEyTQt7FP
— Mark Lukasiewicz (@DeanLuk) November 22, 2020
2020 Election
Lara Trump buried by CNN host for claiming Trump voters don’t ‘feel’ like he lost
Lara Trump appeared on Fox News to further the Trump campaign agenda that the 45th president of the United States, her father-in-law, won the election.
"There are about 74 million people out there who do not feel like the result of this election that has been presented is accurate," she told Fox News host Leland Vittert.
In a recap segment on CNN's Reliable Sources Sunday afternoon, chief media correspondent Brian Stelter responded, "Lara Trump is wrong, by the way, to say that every Trump voter feels that this thing was rigged." Speaking of feelings, he added, "Facts do not care about your feelings ... This conspiracy crap is just like Trump's anti-media enemy of the people smear. It's a slow-acting poison that is crippling the American [body of] politics."
2020 Election
The ‘walls are closing in’ on Donald Trump as Republicans tell him ‘It’s over’: report
With Donald Trump suffering defeat after defeat in the courts as he tries to overturn the 2020 election, and with states poised to certify their vote totals in the coming week, Politico Playbook reports high profile Republicans are slowly emerging and telling the president "It's over," and the time to concede is now.
According to Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer of Politico, "The walls are beginning to close in a bit on President Trump" after former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christe (R-NJ) and Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) admitting it was time to move on.
2020 Election
Trump’s future is a minefield of legal battles as prosecutors ‘follow the money’: report
There are roughly 59 days left of President Donald J. Trump's presidency and what's waiting for the 74-year-old former reality star on the other side of the White House is a whole lot of legal battles, starting with the Manhattan district attorney's ongoing investigation into the Trump family-run business that has the potential to incriminate more than just the president. In this one case alone, if Trump were to be charged and convicted, he could face the prospect of incarceration.
"That case is examining whether fraud was committed when alleged hush-money payments were made ahead of the 2016 election to two women who said they had affairs with Trump years before he became president — claims he denies," The Washington Post reported Sunday. "Prosecutors also are said to be looking at the possibility that false information was submitted on loan applications to obtain favorable rates and whether any information was manipulated in the pursuit of tax benefits."