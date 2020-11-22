‘Irresponsible’: Chuck Todd crushed for saying ‘it looks like Joe Biden is going to be the apparent winner’

NBC host Chuck Todd faced a firestorm on Twitter on Sunday over his choice of words calling President-elect Joe Biden the “apparent winner.”

During his weekly Meet the Press program, Todd offered no pushback as Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) falsely claimed that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “started with no evidence and ended with no evidence.”

Instead, Todd moved on to a question about the refusal by General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy to allow Biden’s transition to formally begin.

“I just want to confirm, you believe the head of GSA tomorrow morning at this point ought to say the transition needs to begin?” Todd asked Cramer. “It looks like Joe Biden is going to be the apparent winner. Yes, there’s more to go through.”

He continued: “If this is what the head of GSA said, ‘Yes, there’s still more to go through but it looks like Joe Biden’s the apparent winner, let’s allow the transition process to begin.’ Should that be what happens tomorrow morning?”

Todd’s words triggered a backlash on Twitter, where some called for him to be fired. But others argued that the NBC host had simply asked a question.

“Chuck Todd is a center-right Republican, fascism enabler masquerading as a serious journalist,” Murshed Zaheed wrote. “He is an embarrassment to @NBCPolitics.”

“Chuck Todd is a fucking disgrace,” Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko chimed in.

“Completely fucking insane and predictable,” Matt Negrin opined.

Watch the video and read some of the responses below.

it looks like the earth might revolve around the sun, just another few hundred years' worth of data to collect and we can nail this thing — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 22, 2020

Chuck Todd is a center-right Republican, fascism enabler masquerading as a serious journalist. He is an embarrassment to @NBCPolitics — Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz) November 22, 2020

Chuck Todd is a fucking disgrace. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 22, 2020

Completely fucking insane and predictable — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) November 22, 2020

So damned irresponsible. Should be disqualifying @NBCNews. @ChuckTodd should be off the air. — RayWoodson2.0 (@RWoodson20) November 22, 2020

Dear @NBCNews, please fire Chuck Todd. He’s worse than useless. His journalistic malpractice is harming your reputation, journalism in general, and the American people. Please end this. — George Casales (@casalesj) November 22, 2020

Not defending the interview, but that specific quote is taken out of context. Todd framed it in a question, asking if the head of the GSA “ought to say” it and move ahead with the transition. — Cory Bergman (@corybe) November 22, 2020

ffs deal with this, @NBCNews. — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) November 22, 2020

Why is Chuck Todd employed? This is a serious question. — Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) November 22, 2020

"looks like" "going to be" "apparent winner" What the fuck is this Chuck Todd? https://t.co/NTvPHf3hFw — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) November 22, 2020

Why does @chucktodd think it's fair and balanced to give fascist, racist authoritarians time to spread disinformation about the 2020 election? Joe Biden won. There's no question. @MeetThePress is a joke. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) November 22, 2020

