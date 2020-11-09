Quantcast
Connect with us

IRS erases Roger Stone’s $1 million tax lien after Trump commutes prison sentence

Published

1 min ago

on

Roger Stone (Screen cap).

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has withdrawn a lien on Roger Stone for over $1 million after President Donald Trump, a longtime friend, commuted his 3-year prison sentence.

Detroit News court reporter Robert Snell on Monday revealed documents which showed the IRS had erased a lien that was placed on Stone after he failed to pay $1,035,319.95 in income taxes dating back to 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lien withdrawal is dated Oct. 5, 2020.

The document notes that Stone has satisfied “one or more elements of the Internal Revenue Service Code.”

Earlier this year, Stone was sentenced to 3 years for lying and witness tampering connected to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

That sentence was eventually commuted by President Trump.

“The worst part of this is being broke,” Stone said in April. ““I’ve lost my home, my insurance, what little savings I had, my ability to make a living because people pay me to write and talk, and of course the things they want me to write and talk about are the very things I’m not allowed to talk and write about. In the blink of an eye you can lose everything.”

““I have to pay everything I have to lawyers,” he complained at the time. “And I could no longer pay the rent in the property that I was in. I moved from a nine-bedroom house to a one-bedroom apartment. Had to do the move myself with my wife renting a truck. On the last day of the move in kind of a freak accident the truck slips out of gear and rolls over my wife’s ankle, breaking it.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fox News host caught in hot mic moment reacting to claim Biden isn’t the president

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's reportedly still furious with Fox News for calling Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 3. He's not going to be happy with another Fox News host aghast by a Trump supporter's claim that the election isn't official yet.

"Whoever is decided to be the president, remember just because CNN says -- or even Fox News says somebody's president doesn't make 'em president," said the Trump advocate and lawyer Cleta Mitchell.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Cause for alarm’: Retired general unloads on Trump for destabilizing the United States by ousting Esper

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Monday, military analyst and retired general Barry McCaffrey commented on the recent announcement from President Trump that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

According to McCaffrey, Trump's decision "makes no logical sense whatsoever," adding that "we ought to apprehensive about what's going on."

When asked what he's most worried about from now until Biden's inauguration, McCaffrey said his main concern is national security.

"The Chinese, the Iranians, the North Koreans, the Russians and others are watching what's going on ... and people could try to take advantage of it."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump personnel chief threatens to fire any staffer he catches sending out a resume: CNN’s Tapper

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

With President Donald Trump on his way out the door in less than three months, many White House staffers have reportedly started sending out resumes looking for new work.

However, a senior administration official tells CNN's Jake Tapper that John McEntee, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, is warning staffers that they will be automatically fired if he catches them applying for other jobs.

"The news is dismaying to many members of the Trump administration who worry especially about young staffers who will soon need other sources of income given the fact that President Trump lost the election," Tapper adds.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE