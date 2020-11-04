‘It does not look good for Trump’: Jake Tapper says CNN’s projection for Biden in Wisconsin is a ‘big deal’

CNN host Jake Tapper reacted on Wednesday after his network projected a win for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the state of Wisconsin.

“People are counting the votes,” Tapper noted. “You have to wait for the urban and the suburban centers to have their votes counted. Virginia looked like [President Donald Trump] was going to win but then of course Richmond and Fairfax County voted and Biden won.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wisconsin awarding, the projection of that to Biden is a big deal,” he continued. “Anything could happen but it does not look good for Trump right now. Because right now, the votes are still coming in but it does look good for Biden.”

Watch the video below from CNN.