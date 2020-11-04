‘It is called counting’: Trump’s cries about ‘finding Biden votes all over the place’ hilariously backfire

President Donald J. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that “they are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our country!”

He’s wrong. Americans live in a democracy — and all votes are expected to be legally counted in an election.

As the sun rises across the nation and more votes are being found for Democratic candidate Joe Biden over the incumbent president, the reactions are pouring in against the voter intimidation rhetoric being spewed by the president of the United States.

They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

OMG are they finding Biden votes in ballots that were sitting in polling stations waiting to be counted? Ballots that were LEGALLY submitted and LEGITIMATELY being counted as the poll workers get to them? OMG, the horror of a legitimate transparent democratic election process — Olive Tree Genealogy (@LorineMS) November 4, 2020

I love seeing TRUMP lose, it’s my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration and my yearly motivation. His loss is the only reason i’m still alive, i was born to love and enjoy the failure that he has achieved. pic.twitter.com/BNEl4Kjcbr — yoongi’s undercut⁷ 🌸🇦🇺💜 (@namjoons148iq) November 4, 2020

They’re finding 230,000+ deaths, so bad for our Country. They’re finding i paid $750 tax, so bad for our Country! They’re finding I appointed 3 (THREE) people in the Supreme Court.. zo baad voah awah Gontree.. OMG they’re COUNTING ALL the VOTES!

Oh heavens, what will we do! 😭 pic.twitter.com/YJVJVrN5rZ — Kristos Nicholas (@DataVizRockRoll) November 4, 2020

“Biden is still alive here…. Wisconsin… MICHIGAAAAAAAAN. I SWEAR YOU’II NEVER SEE ANYTHING LIKE THIS EVER AGAIN, SO WATCH IT, DRINK IT IN, THEY JUST HEARD THE NEWS IN THE OVAL OFFICE. TWO STATES IN ADDED TIME TO SNATCH THE PRESIDENCY AWAY – STUPENDOUS” pic.twitter.com/PCKPek5rii pic.twitter.com/io1Z6eg8iR — DanielWhite (@TheRealDanielW3) November 4, 2020

It’s called counting, dumbass — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) November 4, 2020

“We have more Biden votes because we have more counting!” pic.twitter.com/tAWmxffCTt — LBS_crane ⚪️ (@NbaCrane) November 4, 2020

“Finding” These are absentee and mail-in ballots that were legitimately cast and are now being counted. You’re just throwing a tantrum because it didn’t go your way. Look at your next President. pic.twitter.com/0vnb5lJDQ0 — David Madera (@DAVlDMADERA) November 4, 2020

This isn’t Pokemon. They aren’t finding ballots. These ballots were legally cast, sitting there waiting to be counted because Republicans stalled democracy on your behalf. — Adam “Expand the Court” Best (@adamcbest) November 4, 2020

Yes they are counting the votes. That’s how it works here in the USA — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 4, 2020

Totally. It is so bad to have a democracy where people post a vote for another candidate and then people count them. This doesn’t happen in North Korea. It is disgraceful. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, here in Bonnie Scotland these toilet brushes have sold out across the country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ovrTIUiu67 — Alex (@saltire555) November 4, 2020

Can you PLEASE stop panicking. You’re giving me too much hope! pic.twitter.com/CvUEQ2M2uU — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) November 4, 2020

Democracy is not bad, your interference is. Tweet reported. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 4, 2020