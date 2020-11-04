Quantcast
‘It is called counting’: Trump’s cries about ‘finding Biden votes all over the place’ hilariously backfire

Published

1 min ago

on

Image via screen grab

President Donald J. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that “they are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our country!”

He’s wrong. Americans live in a democracy — and all votes are expected to be legally counted in an election.

As the sun rises across the nation and more votes are being found for Democratic candidate Joe Biden over the incumbent president, the reactions are pouring in against the voter intimidation rhetoric being spewed by the president of the United States.

