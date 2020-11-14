It just got harder for immigrants: The US naturalization test is about to change
MIAMI — U.S. legal permanent residents who apply for citizenship through naturalization on or after Dec. 1 will face a more challenging test — in which immigrants must prove they can read, write and speak basic English, and have essential knowledge of U.S. history and government.U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, announced Friday the implementation of a revised version of the citizenship civics test for naturalization applicants with a filing date (also known as a receipt date) of Dec. 1 and beyond.The test will evaluate an immigrant’s knowledge of American history, governmen…
Trump and GOP rush to ‘quietly pack the FEC with partisans’ after election: watchdog
The FEC has been without a quorum for most of the last 14 months, preventing it from holding meetings and enforcing laws throughout nearly the entire presidential campaign. The commission faces a backlog of more than 350 matters, according to Ellen Weintraub, the lone Democratic commissioner.
Donald Trump’s campaign can’t find a judge who will ignore the facts — but it’s still trying
The reelection campaign of President Donald Trump, having failed to persuade the majority of American voters, is now making its case to the American courts. The campaign and its allies aren’t doing much better in the latter quest than they did in the former. Close to half of the two dozen or so cases brought since Election Day in key swing states have already been withdrawn or tossed by judges, with many of the rest seemingly destined for a similar fate. American politics may be notoriously divided, but inside the halls of justice, at least one example of unanimity seems to be prevailing: Whether the judges are liberal or conservative, working for state or federal courts, they’ve overwhelmingly demanded that the Trump and Republican plaintiffs deliver evidence to back their claims and they’ve been quick to reject what they consider baseless lawsuits.
Judge slashes bonds for 2 charged in plot against Michigan Gov. Whitmer
DETROIT — Two members of an alleged anti-government group charged with plotting to storm and set fire to the state Capitol or, alternatively, to kidnap Michigan’s governor both had their bonds dramatically reduced Friday by a judge in 12th District Court in Jackson.Defense attorneys for Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford and Joseph Morrison, 26, of Munith, described their clients as “weekend warriors” without criminal histories, any drug abuse problems or mental illness.Their advocates said both men may have passionately talked about their anger toward Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other officials but ne... (more…)