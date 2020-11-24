‘It’s about democracy’: Law school deans weigh in on attacks on election results
As many as half of America’s law school deans are expected to sign a letter saying continued legal attacks on this month’s election amount to what one called “frivolous attacks on our democracy.”The letter comes after a parade of unsuccessful lawsuits from President Donald Trump’s legal team challenging the results of the Nov. 3 election. On Monday Michigan certified its election results, dismissing Trump’s complaints about the fairness of the vote and allowing Democrat Joe Biden to claim the state’s 16 electoral votes.“The thrust of it is that the election was conducted completely fairly and …
2020 Election
Progressives praise early Joe Biden cabinet picks — but worry his team is stacked with ‘corporatists’
Biden sought to ally himself with the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after a contentious primary fight and formed a task force to forge a more progressive platform for his administration. Sanders and Warren are not expected to receive administration appointments, however, both due to concerns that Republican senators would derail their nominations and that Republican governors in their states would then appoint GOP replacements.
2020 Election
Tucker Carlson whines about the media after Trump allows Biden transition: ‘The 2020 election was not fair’
On Fox News Monday, Tucker Carlson — who just a few days previously criticized President Donald Trump's attorney for refusing to provide evidence for voter fraud conspiracy theories — attacked the entire voting process as unfair.
"Other countries understand it, they don't use electronic voting because they know it undermines confidence in democracy," said Carlson. "We ought to revert immediately to the traditional system of voting, the one that served our democracy for hundreds of years ... but at the same time, we shouldn't let our focus on voting machines distract us from all that happened earlier this month. The 2020 presidential election was not fair. No honest person would claim that it was fair."
2020 Election
Former Trump advisor explains the real reason president may be signaling a 2024 run
Although the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris is less than two months away, President Donald Trump is unlikely to have a low profile after he leaves the White House. Perhaps Trump will launch a right-wing media outlet to compete with Fox News, and perhaps he will run for president again in 2024. Journalist Charlotte Klein, in a Vanity Fair article, examines the latter possibility.