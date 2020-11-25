Quantcast
Connect with us

Ivanka Trump in ‘extremely frantic damage control mode’ after father’s loss: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Ivanka Trump (Shutterstock)

With her father, President Donald Trump, having been voted out of office and the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden less than two months away, Ivanka Trump’s days as White House senior adviser are coming to an end. Journalist Bess Levin discusses Ivanka Trump’s post-White House future in her Vanity Fair column, arguing that the president’s daughter is finding herself in “extremely frantic damage control mode.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Levin explains, “When Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner first took jobs in the White House in 2017, they presumably assumed that eight years later, they’d return to New York and be crowned the king and queen not just of an exclusive social set but the city — nay, the entire globe. Vogue would put them on the cover of the September issue. Billionaires would beg them to sit on the boards of their companies to lend an air of credibility…. Instead, they’re being unceremoniously booted out of the place after just four years, with significantly worse reputations than when they started.”

President Trump’s one term in office, according to Levin, has done nothing to help either his daughter’s reputation or the reputation of her husband, Kushner, who is also a White House senior adviser.

“To be clear,” Levin writes, “no one was falling all over themselves to get an audience with the couple before Donald Trump was inaugurated. But they weren’t reviled among the people whose opinions they presumably once and probably do still care about, with just a narrow portion of Manhattan reportedly looking forward to their return and an open invitation from Staten Island to take the ferry out and put down roots.”

Levin notes that “a former friend of” Ivanka Trump and Kushner told her Vanity Fair colleague, Emily Jane Fox, “Everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy — or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them both in private and public — will steer clear.”

The Vanity Fair columnist cites a November 24 tweet as an example of Ivanka Trump being in “extremely frantic damage control mode.” The outgoing White House senior adviser tweeted:

ADVERTISEMENT

Levin’s response: Ivanka Trump’s tweet “might sound impressive were it not for the fact that there’s a reason greenhouse gasses are down, and it’s that her father and husband royally screwed up the country’s pandemic response — leading to the deaths of 250,000 Americans and a situation wherein no one can go anywhere.”

Levin also notes that Ivanka Trump has been bragging about the stock market on Twitter, which Levin finds ironic in light of President Trump’s prediction that the stock market would crash if Biden won the election.

“The reason the Dow is up is that investors appear to be relieved Biden is going to be president,” Levin writes. “Anyway, despite Ivanka’s efforts at image-rehab, it seems the couple has read the writing on the wall, and seemingly plans to spend less time in their old city than they did prior to 2017.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ridiculed for randomly reviving months-old scandal: ‘The real suckers and losers are your base’

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump revived the "suckers and losers" scandal as he continues to challenge his election loss to Joe Biden.

The president reportedly smeared U.S. military service members, according to numerous sources who had heard him question why anyone would sign up for duty, and his approval dipped among active-duty troops ahead of the election.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani’s voter fraud hearing goes off the rails as he says Trump may have even won Virginia

Published

45 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday attended a "voter fraud" hearing in Pennsylvania despite having been exposed yet again to the novel coronavirus.

Giuliani's press event quickly went off the rails, however, when he falsely claimed that President Donald Trump may have won Virginia, a state that the president lost by more than 450,000 votes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Judges have hit the Trump campaign with dozens of brutal rulings — here are some of the most scathing

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Out of the nearly three-dozen failed lawsuits the Trump campaign has filed challenging the 2020 election results, judges have fired back at the campaign's effort in notable scathing ways, and the New York Times has compiled some of their snarky rulings.

Pennsylvania:

“Perhaps Plaintiffs are right that guards should be placed near drop boxes, signature-analysis experts should examine every mail-in ballot, poll watchers should be able to man any poll regardless of location, and other security improvements should be made," said Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, on October 10. But the job of an unelected federal judge isn’t to suggest election improvements, especially when those improvements contradict the reasoned judgment of democratically elected officials.”

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE