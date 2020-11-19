Ivanka Trump mocked for facing two fraud investigations: ‘New York state crimes are unpardonable’
First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump was ridiculed on Thursday after The New York Times reported on two fraud investigations.
“Two separate New York State fraud investigations into President Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump,” the newspaper reported, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”
“The inquiries — a criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and a civil one by the state attorney general, Letitia James — are being conducted independently,” the newspaper noted. “But both offices issued subpoenas to the Trump Organization in recent weeks for records related to the fees, the people said.”
The report generated a great deal of discussion online. Here’s some of what people were saying:
Enjoy prison @IvankaTrump . @MichaelCohen212 always said you would be the first in jail.
— Banks (@BanksPatriot) November 20, 2020
“[Ivanka] … receiv[ed] payments from a consulting company she co-owned, totaling $747,622, that exactly matched consulting fees claimed as tax deductions by the Trump Organization”
Hey @realDonaldTrump you can’t pardon yourself for state crimes. https://t.co/XFruu38gea
— Charles (@DeLowDown) November 20, 2020
No wonder he is trying to cheat so hard via @NYTimes https://t.co/aYpc9nvkCH
— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 20, 2020
Here’s a pretty big reason why Trump is doing everything he can to stay in the White House.
The law is coming. https://t.co/7bCMz4B8AJ
— Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) November 20, 2020
Someone's going to pay the piper very, very soon. Good riddance 🥳#ONEV1 #DemVoice1
via @NYTimes https://t.co/KcN6qn0Sh2
— 𝕂𝕚𝕞 🐝 𝔹𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕟 𝕎𝕠𝕟 🥳 (@ChaplainheArt) November 20, 2020
Hey Donald, you wanna talk about fraud?? Here you go, and Ivanka, too. https://t.co/Kf8yvKnDuV
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) November 20, 2020
.@IvankaTrump is a criminal like her dad. https://t.co/oW9MrntmGj
— Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) November 20, 2020
Not a surprise Trump wants to stay in office no matter what — it may be the only way he can stay out of jail. https://t.co/p529aMKEEU
— Gerry Conway Needs a Lie-Down (@gerryconway) November 20, 2020
"A lawyer for Ms. Trump did not return calls about the inquiries."
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) November 20, 2020
The law is coming https://t.co/GvPSEZXqiO
— Matthew Yglesias 🍦 (@mattyglesias) November 20, 2020
🚨BREAKING: Two separate New York State #fraud investigations into Trump and his businesses—1 CRIMINAL and 1 civil—have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to @IvankaTrump.💥https://t.co/t4oNnROfIi
— Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 20, 2020
Trump reduced his taxable income by deducting ~$26 million in fees to unidentified consultants as a “business expense” between 2010 and 2018.
Some of those fees appear to have been paid to Ivanka.🧐#TaxFraudTrump
— Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 20, 2020
Ivanka was an executive officer of the Trump companies that made the payments—meaning she wastreated as a consultant while also working for the company.
VERY SHADY.🙄
— Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 20, 2020
FUN FACT: New York State crimes are unpardonable. https://t.co/ZXPTFL5zgS
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 20, 2020
2020 Election
FBI agents interviewing witnesses as investigation into Rudy Giuliani continues: CNN
While Rudy Giuliani is spending his time pushing conspiracy theories that President-elect Joe Biden did not actually defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new report by CNN.
"In recent weeks, FBI agents in New York contacted witnesses and asked new questions about Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine and possible connections to Russian intelligence, according to a person briefed on the matter. The FBI investigators, who have spoken to at least one witness previously months ago, came back to ask new questions recently about possible origins of emails and documents related to Hunter Biden that appear similar to those that the New York Post reported that Giuliani and others helped provide," CNN correspondents Katelyn Polantz, Pamela Brown, Evan Perez and Zachary Cohen reported Thursday.
2020 Election
Fox News segment goes off the rails when Donald Trump’s friend admits the 2020 election is over
An airing of Fox News' "The Five" turned into a shouting match on Thursday evening when host Geraldo Rivera, a friend of President Donald Trump, urged his fellow panelists to admit that the scheme to overturn the result of the 2020 election was doomed.
The incident followed a truly bizarre and dangerous press conference featuring Rudy Giuliani and others on the president's legal team, who pushed conspiratorial and fictitious narratives to argue that Trump actually won the election, rather than President-elect Joe Biden. These claims are preposterous and have no factual support, but they are part of a disinformation campaign the president has been fueling for years to discount the possibility that he could ever lose an election.
2020 Election
Obama reveals why he’s more worried about Republicans than Trump’s post-election tantrum
Former President Barack Obama sat down with MSNBC for an interview that will air at 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
In a clip released in advance of the broadcast, MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart described the the GOP efforts to block the counting of votes and noted, "I've heard the word 'coup' mentioned to describe these types of efforts."
"Is that hyperbolic or is our democracy really under a realistic threat here?" he asked.
"Look, Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States," Obama replied. "Kamala Harris will be the next vice president."
"I have been troubled, like I think every American -- whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or an independent -- should be troubled when you start having attempts to block, negate, overturn the people's vote when there's no actual evidence that there was anything illegal or fraudulent taking place," he explained. "These are just bald assertions, they're been repeatedly rejected by the courts."