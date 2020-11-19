Ivanka Trump mocked for facing two fraud investigations: ‘New York state crimes are unpardonable’

First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump was ridiculed on Thursday after The New York Times reported on two fraud investigations.

“Two separate New York State fraud investigations into President Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump,” the newspaper reported, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

“The inquiries — a criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and a civil one by the state attorney general, Letitia James — are being conducted independently,” the newspaper noted. “But both offices issued subpoenas to the Trump Organization in recent weeks for records related to the fees, the people said.”

The report generated a great deal of discussion online. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Enjoy prison @IvankaTrump . @MichaelCohen212 always said you would be the first in jail. — Banks (@BanksPatriot) November 20, 2020

“[Ivanka] … receiv[ed] payments from a consulting company she co-owned, totaling $747,622, that exactly matched consulting fees claimed as tax deductions by the Trump Organization” Hey ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ you can’t pardon yourself for state crimes. https://t.co/XFruu38gea — Charles (@DeLowDown) November 20, 2020

No wonder he is trying to cheat so hard via @NYTimes https://t.co/aYpc9nvkCH — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 20, 2020

Here’s a pretty big reason why Trump is doing everything he can to stay in the White House. The law is coming. https://t.co/7bCMz4B8AJ — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) November 20, 2020

Hey Donald, you wanna talk about fraud?? Here you go, and Ivanka, too. https://t.co/Kf8yvKnDuV — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) November 20, 2020

Not a surprise Trump wants to stay in office no matter what — it may be the only way he can stay out of jail. https://t.co/p529aMKEEU — Gerry Conway Needs a Lie-Down (@gerryconway) November 20, 2020

"A lawyer for Ms. Trump did not return calls about the inquiries." — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) November 20, 2020

The law is coming https://t.co/GvPSEZXqiO — Matthew Yglesias 🍦 (@mattyglesias) November 20, 2020

🚨BREAKING: Two separate New York State #fraud investigations into Trump and his businesses—1 CRIMINAL and 1 civil—have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to @IvankaTrump.💥https://t.co/t4oNnROfIi — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 20, 2020

Trump reduced his taxable income by deducting ~$26 million in fees to unidentified consultants as a “business expense” between 2010 and 2018. Some of those fees appear to have been paid to Ivanka.🧐#TaxFraudTrump — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 20, 2020

Ivanka was an executive officer of the Trump companies that made the payments—meaning she wastreated as a consultant while also working for the company. VERY SHADY.🙄 — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 20, 2020

FUN FACT: New York State crimes are unpardonable. https://t.co/ZXPTFL5zgS — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 20, 2020