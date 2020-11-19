Quantcast
Ivanka Trump mocked for facing two fraud investigations: ‘New York state crimes are unpardonable’

Published

1 min ago

on

Ivanka Trump speaking to Dr. Oz (Photo: Screen capture)

First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump was ridiculed on Thursday after The New York Times reported on two fraud investigations.

“Two separate New York State fraud investigations into President Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump,” the newspaper reported, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

“The inquiries — a criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and a civil one by the state attorney general, Letitia James — are being conducted independently,” the newspaper noted. “But both offices issued subpoenas to the Trump Organization in recent weeks for records related to the fees, the people said.”

The report generated a great deal of discussion online. Here’s some of what people were saying:

