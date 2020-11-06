Joe Biden to address the nation Friday evening
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has announced he will address the nation Friday evening. Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, are on the edge of being declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election.
President Donald Trump has virtually no hope of pulling out a win, and experts are predicting when all the ballots have been counted Biden will walk into the White House with a massive 306-232 Electoral College vote win.
It’s unknown if Pennsylvania or any of the other states will be called for Biden before he speaks tonight. If so, it will be his first time addressing the American people as President-elect Joe Biden.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Joe Biden to address the nation
